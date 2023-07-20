Mining Industry Introduces Innovative Technology to Discover Copper and Other EV Metals





As demand for environmental technology grows, miners are turning to machine learning, cutting-edge chemistry and other innovative means to increase supplies of critical materials such as copper and graphite.

In 2011, Mexican immigrant and Arizona resident Nico Cuevas realized that Tesla needed a source of graphite for battery anodes to build electric cars in the United States. Fortunately, a friend’s family happened to own a graphite artisan’s mine in Mexico. Unfortunately, the wrong kind of graphite was mined.

Twelve years later, Mr. Cuevas is CEO of Urbix, a start-up, an innovative graphite producer based in Mesa, Arizona. The company uses machine learning to devise a method to create uniform graphite His anodes suitable for use in His EV batteries from various natural and synthetic forms of graphite. Already, the South Korean battery and chip maker has agreed to supply SK On with graphite for cells.

Urbix is ​​one of a number of American start-ups developing alternatives to seek new supplies of critical minerals, offering key innovations in an increasingly tight supply of these materials.

Governments and businesses are looking for new sources of critical minerals to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and electrified infrastructure. Despite a flurry of recent investment announcements, analysts expect a funding shortfall over the next few years. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, said that if all the planned projects come to fruition, which is a big assumption, it could cover nearly three-quarters of our energy needs in the future.

China processes and produces most of the world’s important minerals, and geopolitical tensions have raised concerns that supplies of minerals to U.S. manufacturers could be disrupted. China’s restrictions on gallium and germanium exports starting August 1 are the latest example. But to encourage domestic production, government support for U.S. projects is now available through legislation such as last year’s Inflation Control Act.

Miners have searched for new deposits and invested in new processing facilities, but these efforts take years, if not decades, to begin production. Others are also turning to innovation to find newer ways to increase yields or recover materials from existing mine waste.

machine learning

Machine learning is proving to be one way to increase yields and reduce carbon emissions from processing important minerals.

Graphite is a naturally occurring form of carbon that is used as the negative electrode in lithium-ion cells in batteries because its atomic structure retains and distributes energy within the battery. The anode stores energy in the battery like a dish sponge. When squeezed out, the energy flows out, Cuevas said.

While flakes are the most commonly used in the EV industry, Urbix has tested over 50-60 sources. “How can we create the mechanisms for a machine learning predictive control model so that the process can adapt to a specific feed to create the same end product?” said Cuevas. We have created a universal recipe for select sources of graphite.

Cuevas said the machine-learning-based technology significantly reduces waste, with 80% of what goes into the final product as raw materials. Yields are typically about one-third lower using traditional methods.

Urbix has received Series C funding and is operating a pilot plant. Construction of a commercial demonstration facility is also underway. It aims to procure graphite from Latin America, Madagascar, Tanzania and Northern Europe and start producing 28,000 tons per year by 2026, expanding to 320,000 tons from 2032.

biosurfactant

Another innovator is Locus Fermentation Solutions, a chemical company based in Solon, Ohio. We aim to increase copper production using biosurfactants from natural sources such as yeast. Biosurfactants are microbial-derived chemicals that break the surface tension of certain materials. They are commonly used in cosmetics, healthcare, and pesticides.

Copper is one of the key metals for the green transition. Electric cars use six times more copper wire than gasoline cars.Photo: Luke Charlet/Bloomberg News

Copper is typically processed in one of two ways. One is by soaking the crushed ore in a solution of water and chemicals to bring the desired minerals to the surface, and the other is to dissolve the rock with an acid known as leaching, allowing the minerals to come to the surface. Locus says the introduction of a biosurfactant into this part of the process increases yield.

The company’s vice president of mining and mineral processing, Gabi Knessel, said the company is improving ore recovery by applying biosurfactants.

Locus says its biosurfactants are far superior to existing chemicals at breaking surface tension in rocks and bonding with copper. By adding a biosurfactant along with other chemicals during the soaking process, more copper floats to the surface and less copper is wasted. Similarly, adding a biosurfactant to the leaching process disrupts the surface of the dissolved rock, allowing more acid to penetrate the rock and lifting more copper. Locus says its biosurfactant increases copper yield by 7% and saves energy by breaking less rock. We are also testing iron ore and tailings waste processes.

Copper is one of the key metals for the green transition. For example, an electric car uses he six times more copper wire than a gasoline car.

Knezel said the world is getting electrified. Mining companies are under pressure on two fronts. There is also the need to supply the materials needed for the transition and the pressure from customers and community investors to go green. Locus covers both fronts, she said.

Locus is working with major mining companies such as BHP and Glencore, and Knessel said the main focus is on energy savings and yield increases from new technologies.

Mine waste Emergency workers search for bodies after the 2019 collapse of the Brumadinho tails dam in Brazil. Now Phoenix Tailings, a startup based in Woburn, Massachusetts, aims to recover rare earths from the tail tails.Photo: Douglas Magno/ Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Mine wastes and so-called tailings are frequently talked about by environmental groups, but less so by mining companies. The tailtail dam breach has wreaked havoc: Brazil’s Brumadinho tailtail dam burst in 2019, killing 270 people and mining owner Vale agreed to a $7 billion settlement. Besides disasters, environmental problems such as water pollution are still a concern.

Phoenix Tailings, a startup based in Woburn, Massachusetts, sees potential in waste and aims to recover rare earths from tailings. “We want to clean up the world in the process of producing the metals we need,” said Nicholas Myers, the company’s CEO. In the long term, we need more suppliers of these metals, especially rare earths.

Phoenix finds a mine site where the tailings waste contains no radioactive elements such as thorium or uranium. The waste is then mined and processed to recover the rare earths needed for permanent magnets for green technologies such as electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines. The idea of ​​using mine waste has not been tried more broadly, Myers said, so hundreds of sites could theoretically be able to recover the desired minerals using this method.

This is an area where we thought we could make a difference, Myers said, because nearly all of the rare earth supply comes from China. The company now has a test facility in upstate New York, where it says it has zero waste by recycling the leftovers from processing the tailings.

