Mr. Elon Mask responds greatly to tweets that Google employees work only 2 hours a day





By Ankita Chakravarti: Elon Musk, the hard-working CEO of Twitter, is known for his dedication to his work. He takes very little time off and sleeps only six hours a day. So when he stumbled across a tweet suggesting that Google employees work two hours per day, he couldn’t help but react. The tweet claimed that these workers were earning six-figure salaries despite working fewer hours. This caught Musk’s attention and forced him to share his thoughts on the matter.

A Twitter user named @nearchan shared an interesting story about a dinner with two Google employees. During meals, these employees participated in a competition to see who would work the fewer hours. What caught everyone’s attention was that one of them claimed to be making a staggering $500,000 for her despite working only two hours a day. This surprising revelation surprised not only the original poster, but also Elon Musk. Musk expressed his disbelief by simply replying, “Wow.”

The tweet quickly gained attention and provoked mixed reactions and opinions from social media users. Others praise Google employees for their ability to manage their time effectively and get the job done in just two hours. They believed this proved their superior intelligence and efficiency. Others simply echoed Musk’s sentiments, expressing surprise with the comment “so awesome.”

But not everyone was impressed with the concept of working fewer hours. Some felt that a person’s character should be judged based on the quality of their work and influence, rather than the number of hours they put in. They argued that too little work can lead to boredom and decreased productivity. To support their point of view, one user shared his personal experience working as a secretary. There it is explained that having nothing to do was a torturous ordeal. They believed that having a substantial amount of work would ultimately lead to more fulfillment.

Musk claims he often worked 120-hour weeks and even slept on the floor of a Tesla factory. While Musk’s work ethic has helped him achieve great success in business, his being a workaholic, which has also negatively impacted his personal life, has its pros and cons. On the one hand, workaholics can be very productive and successful. They are often driven and ambitious and are not afraid to work long hours. On the other hand, workaholics can get stressed out and burn out. You may neglect your personal life and neglect your health.

Elon Musk is a prime example of the pros and cons of being a workaholic. Although he achieved great success in business, he also paid a personal price. It’s up to each individual to decide if the benefits of being a workaholic outweigh the costs.

