Google In Talks With Publishers, Considering AI Tools For Journalists – Spokesperson





19 July (Reuters) – Google is considering using artificial intelligence tools to write news stories and is in talks with news outlets to use the tools to help journalists, a company spokesperson said late Wednesday.

The spokesperson declined to name the publisher, but the New York Times reported that Google had held talks with the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal’s News Corp (NWSA.O) and The New York Times.

A Google spokeswoman said these AI tools could provide journalists with headlines and different writing options, for example, in ways that “make them more productive and work better,” adding that it’s in the “early stages of exploring ideas.”

“Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the crucial role that journalists play in reporting, writing and fact-checking stories,” the spokesperson said.

But some executives who saw Google’s pitch said it was disturbing, the Times reported, adding that executives requested anonymity. The proposed AI tool is called Genesis internally at Google, the Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A News Corp spokeswoman declined to comment on the Times’ report or AI tools, but said, “We have a good relationship with Google and appreciate (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai’s long-term commitment to journalism.”

The New York Times and Washington Post did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

The news comes just days after The Associated Press announced it would partner with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to explore the use of generative AI in news, a deal that could set a precedent for similar partnerships between industries.

Some news organizations are already using generative AI in their content, but news organizations have been slow to adopt the technology due to concerns over its tendency to generate false information and challenges in distinguishing human-generated content from computer programs.

Reporting from Bangalore by Uluvi Dugar and Rishab Jaishwar.Editing: Savio D’Souza

