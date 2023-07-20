Users Find Apple’s New Voice Replicator Can Bypass Bank Voice Verification





This new technology is part of Apple’s iOS 17 upgrade. Photo: 123RF

One tech commentator predicts banks will start implementing additional security measures ahead of the iPhone’s new voice duplication technology.

Starting in mid-September, the new accessibility tool will repeat what the user types, followed by 15-25 minutes of random voice prompts.

This technology is part of the iOS 17 upgrade and is just one of many new features to help people with disabilities who may lose their voice.

An early version tested by RNZ staff successfully fooled the phone bank’s voice authentication system.

Pratik Nabani said in an interview with Nine Thu Noon that no protective measures appear to have been put in place.

“Yesterday I handed my phone to a colleague and asked him if he could press the locked phone and triple click the side button to see if he could access my voice. If the phone was ideally placed somewhere, it would be very easy for someone to simply say a series of words in three clicks and have the phone say something in your voice, record it on another device and have that recording ready,” Navani said.

Technology commentator Peter Griffin said verification will change as fraud increases and more liability is placed on customers.

“That’s when it starts to become a real problem for the industry, and I think the industry will think about it, anticipate it, and beef up the other security layers that come with voice authentication so that it doesn’t become a big problem,” Griffin said.

He said banks will soon introduce other ways to authenticate users combined with voice recognition.

“Like all artificial intelligence, it’s all over the place right now. Artificial intelligence at its core has some really cool properties that we can leverage for our own productivity and cool new features like Apple is doing, but there’s also the flip side of that. It can be abused. That doesn’t mean things like voice cloning should be banned, or that banks should necessarily do away with it. It just needs to be carefully considered,” said Griffin.

Former U.S. counterintelligence officer Dennis Desmond agreed, saying Apple and banks need to work more closely together to prevent phone-based account hacking.

“When this technology is used, additional two-factor authentication and verification codes, to ensure that safety measures are in place, [an] Using an external device rather than that particular phone to authenticate an individual and steps to that end could also be taken,” Desmond said.

He pointed out that there are websites that criminals use to circumvent voice recognition security despite the fact that the voice copy remains only on the device.

“Most criminals need [to be] It uses Microsoft e-technology, probably used in other countries, to record 3 seconds worth of audio to imitate someone’s voice. We’ve seen this type of technology used in kidnappings and ransom scams where, as you mentioned, the phone calls say, ‘I’m being held hostage, I have to pay this money to the kidnappers. ”

Data privacy expert Kent Newman said users could imitate other people’s voices, creating problems such as fraud for banks.

“Any way that technology can be leveraged to capture that identity has the potential to trick people into thinking they’re dealing with someone they’re not. So this will be a significant issue, not just in the banking industry specifically, but just within family relationships,” Neumann said.

Apple takes precautions to keep your voice data from being hacked. Information is stored on the device itself rather than being uploaded to the cloud.

