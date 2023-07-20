Google employee salaries leaked.Base Salary for Software Engineers Is Rs 5.9 Billion: Report





Tech jobs have always been known for their high salaries, and some companies are willing to pay extra when it comes to paying their engineers. Recently leaked internal data from Google, surveyed by Business Insider, sheds light on the impressive compensation package the employee received in 2022. The median total compensation of his Google employees that year he reached $2,79,802 (Rs 2.3 billion).

Unsurprisingly, software engineers will emerge as Google’s highest-paid professionals, with a top base salary of $718,000 in 2022. The source of this information was an internal spreadsheet shared among Googlers, containing data from his more than 12,000 U.S. employees, including various job titles such as software engineers, business analysts and sales representatives. Software Engineer occupies the top spot for base salaries, highest capital and bonuses, but it’s worth noting that the top 10 highest paid positions across engineering, business and sales at Google all enjoy his six-figure base salary.

See also: Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India: Infinix Note 30, Samsung Galaxy F14, Vivo T2x and more

Google’s compensation structure includes not only base salary, but also options and bonuses. Of note, the maximum shares a software engineer can acquire will reach $1.5 million in 2022.

Comparing Google’s salary offers for 2022 with other tech giants, the company’s median base salary is just below Meta ($296,320). Nevertheless, according to data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal, it is well above the median base salary of Salesforce ($1,99,130) and Adobe ($1,70,679).

Also Read: Hollywood vs AI: Why Famous Actors Including Oppenheimer, Barbie Cast Are Striking

For a comprehensive overview, here are Google’s top 10 base salaries across all industries in 2022, according to Insider’s report. Note that the data is limited to US full-time employees and does not include salaries from Alphabet’s Other Bets ventures such as Waymo and Verily. Additionally, not all employees disclose their equity and bonus data.

Software Engineer: $7,180,000 (Rs 5.90 crore) Engineering Manager (Software Engineering): $4,000,000 (Rs 3,280 crore) Corporate Direct Sales: $3,770,000 (Rs 3,090 crore) Corporate General Counsel: $ 3,200,000 (Rs 2,620 crore) Sales Strategy: 3,2 $0,000 (Rs 2.6 billion) UX Design: $3,150,000 (2,580 million) Government Relations and Public Policy: $3,120,000 (2,560 million) Research Scientist: $3,090,000 (2,530 million) Cloud Sales: $3,02,000 (2,470 million) Program Manager: 3,00 ,000 (2.46 billion)

Attention: Split of Reliance and JFSL: Jio Financial Services share price at Rs 261.85. RIL shares rose 1.5% today. See how the BSE, NSE indexes treat JFS, when it may be listed, and more

Also read

Billionaire Battle: Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Cage Match Could Earn Over $1 Billion

Google appeals to India’s Supreme Court to revoke antitrust order on Android

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/googles-salary-data-leak-software-engineers-reportedly-lead-the-pack-with-rs-590-crore-base-salary-390540-2023-07-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos