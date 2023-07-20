Research Highlights Pressure to Innovate on Manufacturers





A new study commissioned by digital manufacturer Protolabs highlights the challenges senior manufacturing professionals face as pressure to innovate increases.

The study, “The Balancing Act: Unlocking Innovation in Manufacturing,” conducted in partnership with FT Longitude, a B2B thought leadership agency, found that the most innovative executives excel at identifying areas of their business that need urgent attention, such as retaining talent, unleashing creativity and avoiding burnout.

The report reveals that manufacturers have never felt more pressure to innovate than they do today. Of the 450 manufacturing professionals surveyed, only 22% believe this is not the case. The need to create new products and services faster and to operate more efficiently and sustainably is driving unprecedented demand for new ideas.

In this study, we identified a group of leaders, segregated the responses of those who believed they exceeded expectations in innovation, and understood how their attitudes differentiated them. We found that leaders have a more sensitive mindset to urgency and new opportunities. The Leaders Group identified retaining top talent, preventing burnout, and championing human ingenuity amid the AI ​​boom as key challenges.

Respondents were asked about work culture, processes and technology, revealing their attitudes and approaches to supply chain strategy, employee working patterns, technology ventures and more. Others recognize that their business fails quickly, they are not as good as they hoped to be at launching and scaling new products and services, or working more with third parties to bring new ideas to fruition faster.

Bjoern Klaas, Vice President and Managing Director of Protolabs Europe, said: “The companies we speak to understand that innovation is more important than ever to drive efficiency, generate growth and support sustainability.” Professionals are feeling the pressure from their own businesses, customers, competitors and entire industries. The decision to innovate is important because it has its own challenges and the new strategies it requires can disrupt your business. More organizations need to embrace the fail fast, iterate product faster approach and get used to the risks.

The study found that:

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of leaders believe their companies urgently need to update their approach to innovation and are actively looking for ways to do so Nearly three-quarters (73%) of leaders say they are concerned about retaining their most innovative employees Two-thirds (66%) of leaders believe that enthusiasm for new technologies is ignoring human creativity Three of all respondents More than a quarter (34%) say their business is not well prepared for rapid failure

Peter Richards, Vice President of EMEA Marketing and Sales, Protolabs Europe, said: In compiling our research, we identified frontline experts on innovation to gain insight into what works for today’s leading innovation teams. It also gave us some perspective on where other companies might be falling short. Despite the enthusiasm for new technologies such as AI, the cultivation of creativity is sometimes neglected. More urgency was seen as the key to success, but leaders are acutely aware that this carries risks, such as potential burnout, leading to the loss of top talent.

The full report is available for download at The Balancing Act: Unlocking Innovation in Manufacturing.

