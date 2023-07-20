HyperSense Fraud Management Now Available on Google Cloud





BENGALURU, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Subex, a trusted leader in the fraud management space for nearly 30 years, has announced the general availability of its fraud management solution on Google Cloud. This collaboration combines Subex’s extensive fraud management expertise with the scalability, reliability, security, advanced analytics and robust partner ecosystem provided by Google Cloud. The joint venture will strengthen fraud prevention in the telecommunications industry.

Telcos looking for a comprehensive and advanced cloud platform can now leverage Subex Fraud Management on Google Cloud to significantly enhance their fraud detection and prevention capabilities. Google Cloud’s scalability enables fraud management systems to handle ever-increasing data and transaction volumes, adapt to dynamic fraud patterns, and seamlessly expand resources as needed. Additionally, robust security features such as encryption and identity management provided by Google Cloud ensure the protection of sensitive customer data and the integrity of fraud management systems. Telcos can rely on the secure environment Google Cloud provides to protect their operations and protect their customers from fraud.

Google Cloud’s advanced analytics capabilities, such as BigQuery and PubSub, enable fraud management systems to efficiently analyze large amounts of data in near real-time. This enables precise pattern detection and identification of potential fraudulent activity. By leveraging these capabilities, fraud management systems increase the efficiency of fraud detection and prevention, ensuring enterprise and customer security.

Additionally, businesses can unlock significant total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits by leveraging Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) on Google Cloud. This enables efficient resource allocation, auto-scaling, and simplified management to reduce costs, increase productivity, and accelerate application deployment. By leveraging GKE, businesses can optimize operational costs, streamline operations, and increase efficiency in managing applications on Google Cloud.

In summary, the collaboration between Subex and Google Cloud provides telcos with a powerful combination of fraud management expertise and cutting-edge technology. Telcos can take advantage of Google Cloud’s scalability, security, advanced analytics, and cost optimization capabilities to enhance fraud prevention efforts, protect operations, and drive innovation in the telecom industry.

About SUBX

Subex is a pioneer in enabling digital trust for businesses around the world.

Founded in 1994, Subex helps clients maximize revenue and profitability. With a proven track record of serving the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way in enabling all-round digital trust in its customer’s business ecosystem. With a focus on risk mitigation, security, predictability and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive change and confidently build a secure digital world for their customers.

Through its end-to-end AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster and better decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution enables users with no coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, build, interpret, and tune AI models to turn data into insights, and easily share results across the organization on a no-code platform.

Subex also offers scalable managed services and business consulting services. Subex has over 300 installations in over 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.subex.com.

source sub x

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/vulnerabilities-threats/hypersense-fraud-management-now-available-on-google-cloud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos