Responsible Innovation: Ensuring Ethics in Emerging Technologies (Video) – Corporate Governance





July 20, 2023

Morrison & Forster Law Office

In the ninth episode of the series, which focuses on Responsible Innovation: Ensuring Ethics in Emerging Technologies, BSR President and CEO Aaron Kramer interviews Paula Goldman, Chief Ethics and Humane Use Officer at Salesforce, and Roque Morrell, MoFo Senior Counsel for Privacy + Data Security Practices and ESG Steering Committee member.

Given the growing relevance of technology, especially artificial intelligence, mainstream and ESG discussions about responsible technology are spreading rapidly. Different jurisdictions have taken different approaches to AI adoption and regulation. However, it seems that regulation is catching up with technological innovation. Paula and Lokke provide insight into practical ways companies can develop technology responsibly, how to build technologies that stand the test of time, generative AI, safeguards, and what’s most important when determining strategies for operating technology responsibly.

Guest Speaker Paula Goldman Salesforce Chief Ethics and Humanitarian Officer Lokke Moerel Treasury Department Senior Advisor for Privacy + Data Security Practices and ESG Steering Committee Member Organizer About BSR

BSR is a sustainable business network and consulting firm focused on building a world where everyone can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe and North America, BSR’ provides insight, advice and collaborative engagement to more than 300 member companies to help them better understand a changing world, create long-term value and make a significant impact at scale. For more information on BSR’s 30 years of sustainability leadership, visit the BSR website.

