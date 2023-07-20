Tensions rise with EU over digital market law and technology policy





The European Union is pushing to regulate emerging technologies such as generative AI and large-scale digital platforms, raising national security and competition concerns among US lawmakers.

In a letter to President Joe Biden in June, a bipartisan group of 46 U.S. lawmakers led by Rep. Susan Delvene (D.W.) and Rep. Darrin LaHood (R.I.) expressed concern that EU technology policies, such as the Digital Markets Act, would harm U.S. businesses and employees. If left unchecked, the letter said, “the discriminatory elements of these policies will unfairly favor domestic European companies and undermine US competitiveness by unduly benefiting Chinese, Russian and other foreign competitors.”

This is not the first time lawmakers have raised questions about EU technology policy. For the first time, Derbene and Lahoud sent a bipartisan letter signed by 30 U.S. lawmakers to Biden in February 2022, urging the administration to revise the Digital Markets Act, which specifically targets large U.S. companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon. Experts are also beginning to worry about the lack of cooperation between the US and the EU on global technology standards amid growing concerns about China’s influence.

But the Biden administration has yet to retaliate beyond comments from leaders, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, who called on the EU to treat U.S. companies and products fairly in 2021 with laws such as the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act.

Nigel Corry, associate director of trade policy at the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, said a recent letter to Biden reiterates Congress’ dissatisfaction with the bill and with Biden’s approach to trade and technology policy.

More than two years into the administration, we have yet to see any real action against policies that are blatantly discriminatory against U.S. businesses.Associate Director of Trade Policy, Nigel Corry Foundation for Information Technology and Innovation

Congress seeks more cooperation from the US-EU Trade Technology Council

In the letter, lawmakers urged Biden to raise these trade and technology policy concerns with EU leaders at a meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC), a forum set up in 2021 to facilitate discussion and collaboration between EU and US leaders on these issues.

Corey said the Biden administration is reluctant to criticize EU policies aimed at U.S. tech companies or other digital laws and regulations, such as the EU Data Act and the AI ​​Act, because it prioritizes good relations with the EU.

“They just aren’t using the TTC to go head-to-head with Europe,” he said. “This raises the great question of what the TTC is all about if it does not directly confront these policies, which are clearly contrary to the stated objectives and goals that both sides promised when launching the TTC.”

Corry said one factor likely to deter the Biden administration’s backlash is that the administration and key members of Congress are ideologically aligned with the EU’s efforts to curb big technology. Several lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), have introduced bills to curb big tech companies.

The United States has room to discuss trade and technology policy issues through the TTC’s Working Group on Global Trade Issues. Still, Matthew Eitel, program officer for the Digital Innovation Initiative at the European Center for Policy Analysis, said it remains to be seen whether the Council’s existing dynamics can fully address these concerns.

Aitel said the U.S. could lag behind in setting traffic rules for businesses and the use of emerging technologies as the EU moves to regulate the digital economy. Policies such as the Digital Markets Act also require large companies, classified as “gatekeepers,” to provide third-party access to their technical and operational infrastructure and data, potentially exposing U.S. companies to potential security concerns.

“Simply put, the US will concede.” [to Europe] It’s the ability to set rules about where, when and how U.S. companies can do business and the consequences of not following those rules,” Eitel said.

Makenzie Holland is a news writer covering major technology and federal regulations. Before joining TechTarget, she was a general reporter for Star News in Wilmington, and Wabash was a crime and education reporter at Plain.

