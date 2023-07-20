Google employee’s salary leaked, software engineer’s base salary is 5.9 billion rupees





By Ankita Garg: Google is said to pay its employees well and is usually considered one of the highest paid technology companies. Now, Google employee salaries have been leaked by Business Insider, revealing that the median total employee compensation for 2022 was $279,802. This is equivalent to 2.3 billion rupees in Indian terms.

An internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees reveals payslips for various positions at the company, according to the sources cited. Notably, the highest-paid software engineer at Google, with the highest base salary in 2022, is $718,000. Data from an internal spreadsheet contains information from over 12,000 US employees.

The list includes roles such as Software Engineer, Business Analyst, and Sales Representative. According to leaked data, as many as 10 of Google’s highest-paid engineering, business, and sales positions have base salaries hitting his six figures.

Interestingly, Google’s compensation structure includes not only base salary, but also stock options and bonuses. Software engineers have the potential to earn up to $1.5 million in equity in 2022.

In 2022, the top 10 Google’s basic salary in the entire industry is software engineer (5.9 billion rupees), engineering manager (3.28 billion dolphins), enterprise direct sales (3 billion rupees), corporate legal advisor 260 million, sales strategy of 260 million. Rupy, UX design 2,580 billion rupees. The list also includes government affairs and public policy (2.56 billion), research scientists (2.53 billion), cloud sales (2.47 billion) and program managers (2.46 billion).

However, it’s important to note that this data is limited to US full-time employees and does not include salaries from other Alphabet businesses. In addition to this, not all employees were comfortable sharing their equity and bonus information, so the data is based on information revealed by a limited number of people.

Looking at 2022 data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal, Meta took second place on the list of high-paying companies with an average salary of US$300,000, while Alphabet, the parent company of Google, ranked third with an average salary of US$280,000.

