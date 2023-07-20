University of Canterbury Partners with Microsoft to Collaborate on Innovation





UC partners with Microsoft to stay at the forefront of technological innovation to improve the student experience, research capabilities and employability.

Photo courtesy of Turag Photography.

This collaboration is an important step for Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | His Tangata TōTangata Ora 2020-2030, a strategic vision for the University of Canterbury (UC), is a proactive, connected and future-focused university, explains Kaihautu Matua Kōahu. Keith Longden, Executive Director of Planning, Finance and Digital Services.

“With our deep industry expertise in gaming, filmmaking, cloud services and artificial intelligence, we are excited about the joint opportunities that exist between our two organizations,” said Longden.

Microsoft products are already in use across the university, and this new collaboration will allow UC to maximize its investment in those products while exploring other avenues of progress.

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest game development companies, and early access to gaming innovations and products means that degree programs such as the University of California’s Bachelor of Digital Screens (Hons) and Applied Immersive Game Design are consistently relevant and producing skilled graduates with high employability.

Partnering with such influential and innovative organizations is critical to the success of university-led, forward-looking initiatives like UC Digital Screens.

“Our students are the future of creative media in Aotearoa and beyond,” explains Digital Screen Director Sam Witters. “Collaborating with Microsoft is a great example of how the world of commerce and academia can coexist and work together to empower students to create the tools they need to shape the future of digital entertainment.”

Chief Digital Officer Michael Ursnam said the new UC Chatbot will be one of the first exciting joint initiatives to be introduced under the partnership. Unlike standard chatbots, this bot uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI technology to extract answers based on complex questions.

“Initially, chatbots will be able to respond to the most frequently asked questions and other public information, which could include asking where study spaces on campus are located and how to book.”

Information supplied to the chatbot is held in private UC data storage. In other words, bots do not retrieve answers from other sources on the internet. Information is provided by UC’s library and contact center teams, with a focus on ensuring that information is accurate and properly maintained.

“As chatbots are used for more interactions, digital teams can continue to improve responsiveness and hone the ever-expanding knowledge base chatbots have access to,” says Ursnam.

“Chatbots are also given clear job descriptions and programmed to know what their role is and how to stay within those parameters. This prevents chatbots from answering uninformed questions.”

Vanessa Sorenson, Managing Director of Microsoft New Zealand, said she is excited to work together to create more opportunities for the university community through the smart use of technology.

“The University of Canterbury has a very ambitious and innovative approach to technology transformation, from using technology to better support the student learning process, to investing in developing a screen industry on campus. It is amazing to see how the University is pushing this kind of development not only for its students and staff, but for the benefit of Canterbury,” she said.

This collaboration and upcoming deployment of OpenAI-powered chatbots is the latest milestone in UC’s digital transformation efforts.

/ Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of the nature of its time and has been edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News does not take any organizational positions or positions and all views, positions and conclusions expressed herein are those of the authors only. Read the full article here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miragenews.com/university-of-canterbury-teams-up-with-1050455/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos