AI supercomputer with giant computer chip comes to life





This week, inside a cavernous room in a one-story building in Santa Clara, California, a 6.5-foot-tall machine was spinning behind a white cabinet. These machines made up a new supercomputer that just went live last month.

The supercomputer, unveiled Thursday by Silicon Valley startup Cerebras, is built using the company’s specialized chips designed to power artificial intelligence products. This chip stands out at about the size of a dinner plate, or 56 times his size for chips commonly used for AI. Each Cerebras chip packs the computing power of hundreds of conventional chips.

Cerebras announced that it has built a supercomputer for AI company G42. G42 said it plans to use supercomputers to develop and enhance AI products for the Middle East.

What’s presented here is an opportunity to build purpose-built AI supercomputers at very large scale, said Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman. He added that his startup wanted to show the world that this job could be done faster, with less energy and at a lower cost.

Demand for computing power and AI chips has skyrocketed this year, fueled by the global AI boom. Tech giants such as Microsoft, Meta, and Google, as well as a myriad of startups, have rushed to roll out AI products in recent months, after the eerie, human-like prose generated by AI-powered ChatGPT chatbots made headlines.

But manufacturing AI products typically requires a large amount of computing power and specialized chips, so there is a furious demand for more technology. Nvidia, the leading maker of chips that power AI systems, said in May that demand for its product, known as a graphics processing unit (GPU), was so strong that its quarterly sales would beat Wall Street estimates by more than 50 percent. The prediction caused NVIDIA’s market value to skyrocket past his $1 trillion mark.

Ronendahl, founder of Run:AI, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps companies develop AI models, said he’s witnessed for the first time a significant rise in computer requirements due to AI technology. That has created a huge demand for specialized chips and companies are scrambling to secure access to them, he added.

In order to obtain enough AI chips, some of the big technology companies such as Google, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel have developed their own alternative chips. Startups such as Cerebras, Graphcore, Groq and SambaNova are also joining the race, looking to tap into a market that has been dominated by Nvidia.

Chips will play a very important role in AI, potentially changing the balance of power between tech companies and even nation states. For example, the Biden administration recently considered restricting the sale of AI chips to China, with some US officials saying China’s AI capabilities could pose a national security threat to the US by strengthening China’s military and security apparatus.

AI supercomputers have been built before by Nvidia and others. But startups rarely create them.

Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Cerebras was founded in 2016 by Feldman and four other engineers with the goal of building hardware that accelerates AI development. Over the years, the company has raised $740 million, including from venture capital firms such as Sam Altman, who heads AI lab OpenAI, and Benchmark. Cerebras is valued at $4.1 billion.

The chips used to power AI are typically as small as a postage stamp, requiring hundreds or even thousands of chips to handle complex AI models. In 2019, Cerebras unveiled what it claimed was the largest computer chip ever made, and Feldman said the company’s chips could train AI systems 100 to 1,000 times faster than existing hardware.

Abu Dhabi company G42 will start working with Cerebras in 2021. The company used his Cerebras system in April to train the Arabic version of his ChatGPT.

In May, G42 asked Cerebras to build a network of supercomputers around the world. G42 CEO Talal Al-Qaesi said the cutting-edge technology would allow the company to create chatbots and use AI to analyze genomic and preventive health data.

But demand for GPUs was so high that it was difficult to get enough to build a supercomputer. Al-Qaisi said Cerebrass technology is available and cost-effective. So Cerebras used its chips to build a supercomputer for the G42 in just 10 days, Feldman said.

Al-Qaesi said the timescale has been significantly shortened.

Cerebras says it plans to build two more supercomputers for the G42 over the next year, one in Texas and another in North Carolina, with six more to be distributed around the world. We call this network the Condor Galaxy.

Chris Manning, a computer scientist at Stanford University whose research has focused on AI Thats, said the startups would still find it difficult to compete with Nvidia because people building AI models are accustomed to using software that runs on Nvidia’s AI chips.

Other startups have tried to enter the AI ​​chip market, but many have essentially failed, Manning said.

But Feldman said there is hope. He said many AI businesses don’t want to be tied to Nvidia alone, so there’s a global demand for other powerful chips like those from Cerebras.

He hopes this will move AI forward, he said.

