Sweat-based Wearable Technology as a Potential Monitoring Tool for Metabolic Syndrome Patients





A recent study published in Communications Engineering Journal discusses the opportunities and challenges of sweat-based wearables in monitoring metabolic syndrome.

Research: Opportunities and challenges of sweat-based metabolic syndrome monitoring with wearable technology. Image credit: Viktor Gladkov/Shutterstock.com

Background

Metabolic syndrome increases the risk of cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and pulmonary dysfunction. The global prevalence of this syndrome has steadily increased over the past decades, especially among the elderly. Patients usually present with hypertension, high fasting blood sugar levels, and obesity.

Patients with metabolic syndrome have a 20% higher risk of myocardial infarction and are more likely to exhibit sodium hypersensitivity. Lifestyle modifications, such as dietary changes, can reduce the risk of diabetes in people with metabolic syndrome.

In addition, individuals with metabolic syndrome commonly exhibit a pro-inflammatory state indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) levels.

Mobile health technology can assess metabolic syndrome, associated risk factors, and associated parameters through data-collecting wearable smartwear, wristbands, smartwatches, and rings.

Because sweat contains numerous biomarkers, sweat-based technology is a novel approach for monitoring clinical parameters and signs associated with the syndrome.

Most developments in wearable real-time biomarker detection rely on robust and miniaturizable electrochemical techniques with low detection limits.

Integrating multiple sensing technologies into a single device could have significant public health impact. In this study, the authors discussed advances in sweat-based wearable devices and challenges in realizing integrated devices.

Evaluation target for metabolic syndrome

CRP, glucose, cortisol, sodium, and uric acid have been identified as relevant for the diagnosis and management of metabolic syndrome.

Studies have reported measuring glucose in sweat via wearables with sweat patches or absorbent wristbands. However, many studies need to validate sweat sensor-based measurements in a standard way.

Accumulation of sweat contaminants, such as lipids and proteins, on the sensor, known as biofouling, can reduce accuracy. Alternatives such as antifouling layers, enzyme stabilizers, and selective membranes are being explored to prevent biofouling and improve sensor reliability and accuracy. Many studies have measured sodium in sweat and shown its stability during exercise.

Some studies have validated them indirectly by examining changes in sweat under different physiological conditions. Additionally, new research suggests that wearable patches may measure inflammatory markers, including CRP, in sweat.

A proof-of-concept study revealed that patches from patients with inflammatory bowel disease could be used to accurately detect CRP in sweat. Additionally, comparisons with standard assays showed high correlation.

Several studies have reported the measurement of uric acid in sweat. One study used a carbon sweat patch capable of measuring sodium, glucose, and uric acid and demonstrated patch stability when monitoring uric acid in real time. Future wearables for monitoring metabolic syndrome should also collect data on cortisol.

Studies suggest that patients with metabolic syndrome have increased levels of an enzyme that converts inactive cortisone to cortisol.

Furthermore, it has been speculated that modulating cortisol levels may reduce metabolic syndrome-related symptoms such as hypertension, insulin resistance and obesity. One study measured cortisol and glucose in sweat and demonstrated a high correlation with standard methods of measuring cortisol.

Sensor material and stability

Optimal sensing materials, anatomical sites, sensor stability and robustness must be considered in sensor development. Sensors powered from electrochemical reactions are expected to eliminate the need for batteries, but several challenges remain to turn this into a practical solution. In addition, the skin biocompatibility of new materials/components should also be evaluated explicitly.

Several studies have shown the stability of sweat sensors under different physiological conditions. An ideal sensor should be stable and durable under changing environmental conditions. Aging and degradation of biological products within the sensor can reduce sensitivity and reliability.

Additionally, polymeric and inorganic compounds can degrade over time. Therefore, further research is needed to address the aging degradation of sensor components.

integrated sensor

There is evidence that multisensor systems can enhance the predictive ability to detect relevant health events. While electronic crosstalk can be resolved by multiple sensing schemes, chemical crosstalk remains a potential concern, especially for biosensors that generate hydrogen peroxide upon analyte interaction.

Nonetheless, microfluidic systems have been proposed as solutions that can divide the sweat stream and direct it to individual sensors.

Additionally, future wearables for metabolic syndrome should measure abdominal obesity and physical activity. Practicality and patient comfort should be considered when selecting an appropriate anatomical site for continuous, non-invasive sweat collection.

Additionally, proper placement of wearables in hot and cold environments is critical for accuracy and efficiency.

Conclusion

That said, sweat-based wearables could potentially yield important data on biomarkers of metabolic syndrome and related conditions, which could prove invaluable to individuals at risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Although the development of integrated wearables is feasible, further research is needed to determine the optimal anatomical site considering sweat gland density and perspiration rate, and to validate the effectiveness and reliability of wearables.

