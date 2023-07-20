Google tests AI tool to write news articles | Google





Google is testing an artificial intelligence tool that can create news articles, providing the latest evidence that the technology could transform white-collar jobs.

Known as Genesis, the product uses AI technology to absorb information such as details of current events and create news articles. According to The New York Times, the tool was pitched as collaborators to News Corp, which owns The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

Google said it was in the early stages of exploring the AI ​​tool, which it said could provide journalists with headlines and different writing options. He emphasized that the technology is not intended to replace journalists.

“These tools do not replace the role of journalists in reporting, producing and fact-checking stories,” he said. Our goal is to give journalists the choice to use these new technologies in ways that improve their work and productivity, similar to how we make assistive tools available in Gmail and Google Docs.

Two New York Times executives who saw the pitch said the effort put into producing an accurate and artistic news story seemed to be a given.

Citing people familiar with the product, the paper said the tool would act as a personal assistant for journalists to automate some tasks, and that Google sees an opportunity to keep the publishing industry away from the pitfalls of generative AI.

The move comes after OpenAI and The Associated Press struck a deal with ChatGPT makers to use the news agency’s article archives for training AI models that ingest vast amounts of material to generate plausible responses.

In a report last month, accounting group KPMG estimated that 43% of the tasks performed by authors, writers and translators could be done with AI tools. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reported last week that major economies are on the brink of an AI revolution that could lead to job losses for skilled professionals such as law, medicine and finance.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is testing an AI-powered chatbot that engineers call “Apple GPT.” The chatbot is believed to be a potential rival to his ChatGPT, but Apple has not announced any definite plans to release the technology to consumers. Chatbots work on an AI model called Ajax.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the company is carefully considering AI technology.

OpenAI executive Peter Wellinder has denied claims that the model underpinning the latest version of ChatGPT, dubbed GPT-4, is getting stupid.

In a tweet, Werinder said people are heavy users and are noticing problems they hadn’t noticed before. I didn’t make GPT-4 any stupider. Quite the opposite, each new version is smarter than the previous one, he said.

Users can type the prompts used in the early days of ChatGPT and compare the output to see how the responses have changed. One user tweeted that while the generation was faster, the quality seemed worse.

Another user wrote on the OpenAIs developer forums: It’s absolutely terrible now, more brain dead than before, unless you’re actually pushing what you were able to do before, you wouldn’t notice. But if you’re actually using it to its fullest, you’ll find that it’s decidedly much more stupid.

While newsrooms are exploring the potential use of AI, a survey earlier this year by misinformation group NewsGuard found that bots have already been deployed in dozens of AI-generated content farms.

