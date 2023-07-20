Silicon Valley wants to change the world again





Silicon Valley remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

Getty

Born in Silicon Valley and covering Silicon Valley professionally for 42 years, I have seen the region grow and thrive. I’ve worked with many executives and people on the ground developing products that have made Silicon Valley the driving force for high-tech innovation.

Early in my coverage of Silicon Valley, I noticed a trend when talking to entrepreneurs and engineers who drive companies and startups.

The theme of that trend was the belief that what we were creating had the potential to change the world. He had two varieties of this important concept. A grander theme was creating something that literally changed the world. The other was to create something that could change the industry and market in which we were working.

If you look into the history of Silicon Valley, the larger goals have been achieved many times. In the 1940s, the region was instrumental in ending World War II in fields such as radar, aeronautics, and high-performance computers.

And in 1947, the birth of the semiconductor industry took shape with the introduction of the transistor created by Bell Laboratories in New Jersey. William Shockley, one of the inventors of the transistor, founded the Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory in Mountain View, which gave birth to our semiconductor industry.

PBS’s The American Experience has created an impressive timeline of the birth of Silicon Valley, providing excellent detail on the founding technologies that helped found Silicon Valley and made it the driving force of innovation.

Transistors and semiconductors were and still are world-changing technologies.

Another important development came from Silicon Valley when Intel created the 8088 microprocessor used in Eddie Robert’s Altair 8800, the first commercial personal computer. But Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak created the Apple I and Apple II in his Sunnyvale, California garage in 1978, and this was his catalyst for taking off in the PC industry.

And when IBM entered the market in 1981 with the IBM PC, also initially powered by Intel’s 8088 processor, it quickly moved to Intel’s latest 8086 processor, and demand for PCs soared.

Another technology that impacted the world was introduced by Apple when the Macintosh came out in 1984. Until then, all PCs were text-based, and user interface commands were executed in text. However, the Mac introduced the first commercial graphical user interface and mouse for navigation.

The Mac also revolutionized the publishing industry and desktop publishing was born in 1985 when Apple brought a laser printer to market and tied it to Aldus’ software program called Pagemaker.

By the late 1980s, companies in this valley had spearheaded the transition to portable computing made possible by Intel’s low-voltage processors.

In 1989, Apple introduced CD ROM and multimedia computing, changing the way text and graphic data was stored and manipulated.

In 1994, Mark Andreessen and his Sunnyvale, California company, Netscape, launched the first Web browser, marking the beginning of commercial adoption of the Internet. This continued a streak of world-changing technologies that helped Silicon Valley companies led by brilliant engineers to change the world forever.

In early 2000, Steve Jobs and Apple shocked the music industry with the introduction of the iPod. And in 2007, Apple launched the iPhone, which has become an influential device and technology around the world.

In 2010 Apple unveiled the iPad, a tablet concept that began in Silicon Valley in 1989 and was introduced by a grid computer called the GridPad. The iPad finally brought tablet computing to a serious market, and today consumers still use the iPad as their portable computer.

In 2014, Apple introduced the Apple Watch, revolutionizing the watch industry.

More recently, Meta has endorsed the concept of the Metaverse, and Apple’s new Vision Pro gives the idea more limelight and substance. Whether or not this market will take off remains to be seen, but Apple’s Vision Pro at least shows potential and will serve as a signpost for others working on XR to help grow this market.

Silicon Valley is now the center of what many believe will be the next major world-changing technology rooted in our region. While AI technology has been studied and explored around the world for decades, Open AI, headquartered in San Francisco, California, commercialized AI through ChatGPT and helped spin out hundreds of new companies using their own technology and those of their competitors to advance the role AI plays in how we work, learn, and even play.

People, governments and educators around the world are already realizing that AI is a powerful technology with both positive and negative impacts on humanity.

To be clear, Silicon Valley is one of many places where breakthrough technology is created. I have traveled all over the world and visited most of the technology companies and research institutes in Asia and Europe. I have been shown amazing technological innovations. Some of them are already on the market, while others are still in development.

Silicon Valley continues to be a hotspot for widespread technology innovation. And by all appearances, it’s still at the heart of the next big thing in technology. By collaborating to develop the next big AI-focused breakthrough technology, Silicon Valley is reviving.

Bloomberg reported on recent tech enclaves highlighting AI pushes in the region.

The article wrote, “In late May, 300 entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, journalists, and various self-proclaimed thought leaders packed into Shack 15, a stylish social club on the second floor of San Francisco’s Ferry Building, where they chatted in euphoric terms about what most see as the next gold rush. Dubbed the ‘generative AI meeting of the mind,’ the gathering was unthinkable during the pandemic and was often a major obsession in the city.” It would have been unthinkable earlier this year. There appeared to have been car break-ins and retail store closures, and the atmosphere of the night was something of a religious revival. Something is cracking,” said the evening’s host and future writer Peter Ryden, in the first of many upbeat speeches. Right when everyone is “talking about the end of San Francisco, no one wants to leave the Bay Area and live in California, we’re in a loop of doom, when we realize this place is about to explode in reinvention,” Leiden said, applauding. The whole event, the speeches, captured the emotions running through the scene. Recent tech industry: Silicon Valley is back.

Artificial intelligence is the hot topic in the city right now. Chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, image creation tools Dall-E and Midjourney. There is hope that the technology might bring a new Jobsian dent into the universe.

But the biggest tech companies remain in the Bay Area and north of Seattle. Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon have long hired AI talent. Indirectly, it also creates new competitors as most companies cut labor costs and streamline operations to cope with the relative austerity of rising interest rates. For example, the integration of Alphabet Inc.’s two AI divisions, Google Brain and DeepMind, “will cause people to retire and good companies to start startups because they are much more mission-driven than salary-driven,” says Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and one of OpenAI’s early backers. “This is the raw material we feed on, and in five years it will be like what OpenAI is today.”

Khosla encapsulates the true essence of what makes Silicon Valley successful. People who used to work on AI and other essential technologies at big companies and top talent often leave and start startups because they’re “mission-driven, not salary-driven.”

The themes of world-changing and mission-driven are Silicon Valley’s calling card, and it is that spirit that keeps Silicon Valley at the forefront of the many innovations impacting the rest of the world.

