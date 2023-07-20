Apple is testing AI chatbots like ChatGPT





According to a new report by Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, Apple is developing artificial intelligence tools to compete with the likes of OpenAI and Google. The tech giant has developed a chatbot that some engineers internally call “Apple GPT.” Apple has yet to decide on a strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, but it is reportedly aiming for some major AI-related announcements next year.

According to the report, Apple built its own framework, codenamed “Ajax,” to create large-scale language models, AI-based systems that power services like Open AI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. According to Bloomberg, Ajax runs on Google Cloud and was built with Google JAX, the search giant’s machine learning framework. Apple leverages Ajax to create a large language model that serves as the foundation for his ChatGPT-style tools under the hood.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The chatbot’s internal deployment was halted for a while due to security concerns about generative AI, but has since been made available to more Apple employees. More and more employees have access to chatbots, but access requires special approval. Bloomberg reports that output from chatbots cannot be used to develop customer-facing features.

Apple employees are using chatbots to help them prototype their products. Chatbots can be used to summarize text and answer questions based on trained data.

The company’s chatbots are similar to Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, with no additional features that distinguish them from those currently on the market.

The report comes amid Apple’s search for generative AI talent. The company has several job listings for generative AI experts on its careers page. We are looking for engineers with a solid understanding of large-scale language models and generative AI. ”

While companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta are moving quickly to bring generative AI products to the public, Apple has been somewhat quiet on the AI ​​front. After years of releasing AI capabilities into their products and apps, tech giants are now looking to meet consumer demand for generative AI tools that help with tasks like essay writing and image drafting.

The report says Apple is focused on addressing potential privacy concerns related to artificial intelligence. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the tech giant will add AI to more products, but on a “thoughtful basis.”

