



Six years ago, I published an obscure book on digital rights, Control Shift. It was mostly about how issues like online privacy were already developing, but I wrote a speculative part about virtual assistants towards the end. If you’ll allow me to self-quote, these proto-AIs don’t really work because they rely on centralized cloud-based systems, but I pointed out that future advances in AI could enable on-device, open-source assistants that act as trusted and discreet agents rather than just front-ends for Big Tech surveillance. I wrote this in the hope that it might help in the future.

That’s why I was so intrigued yesterday by Qualcomm and Metas’ announcements about the Facebook company’s newly open-sourced LLaMa 2 model running comfortably in Qualcomm-powered mobile devices, PCs, VR/AR headsets, and cars. People are already playing the first (leaked) LLaMa on their Android smartphones, and this kind of official support should bring a huge performance boost. Sure, Big Tech won’t be as big as his Metaa company, which is clearly a big player in the digital piracy panoply, but there is a seed of hope here.

Qualcomm and Metas say their aim is to allow LLaMa 2-based AI, including intelligent virtual assistants, to run in an optimized form on devices without relying solely on using cloud services. User privacy is the first benefit listed, along with things like the ability for AI to work without connectivity. Cloud independence should also come cheaply for developers. The feature should roll out to flagship phones next year.

Again, this is what Meta was talking about. But the deal with Qualcomm, and more broadly the open sourcing of LLaMa 2, would fit into the strategic shift that is taking shape.

Over the years, Facebook/Meta has tended to limit its options, which has been a major headache. For example, Meta likely had to stop exporting personal data of Europeans to the US until the EU agreed to a new data-sharing agreement with the US last week. Meta has repeatedly warned that this would mean pulling Facebook and Instagram out of the EU, which some interpreted as a threat, but was really a statement of the fact that these networks would not work if forced into regional silos.

But this month we saw Meta launch Threads with the promise of soon interoperability with rival networks using the ActivityPub protocol, also a useful option Threads itself should have if a new US-EU deal fails like its predecessor and Meta has to split its systems. And now, the company is taking big steps to enable a more privacy-friendly virtual assistant that doesn’t have to send every sensitive request to a data center, much less to data centers around the world. Privacy monitoring features sit across such technology, so again, it could come in handy in the future.

Ultimately, it all comes down to a viable business model. Of course, Meta and other AI providers want to maintain the clearest possible view of how people are using their virtual assistants, but market and regulatory backlash may limit that, so it makes sense to build options into the technology. and who knows? Perhaps one day I’ll get what I’ve been hoping for a really useful virtual assistant.

