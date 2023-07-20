Google search is being replaced by TikTok, Wikipedia and Reddit





Google was the first stop for a generation of Internet users looking for answers. Google has become so associated with search that its name has become synonymous with the act of searching for information online. But there are signs of change.

The way I feel about brands has changed a lot, says Clint Choi, a 26-year-old marketer living in London. When I first started accessing the Internet, Google was an authority, but the parent company that owns it has lost consumer trust. We no longer think of Google as the central authority on search.

Why is Google so bad now? Searching for old data about sports, etc. only finds recent headlines. It’s even worse than before.

— Mark Allan Bovair (@markallanbovair) July 2, 2023

Indeed, Google is still the dominant force in the search space. The platform still commands 90 percent of the search engine market, according to software and data company SimilarWeb. However, there are many signs of decline, with complaints from users, especially Generation Z, increasing.

According to web security firm Cloudflare, TikTok will temporarily overtake Google as the world’s most popular domain in 2021. About 40% of Gen Zers born between 1997 and 2012 prefer to find information on platforms other than Google, according to data released last year by Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google.

Google’s share of U.S. search advertising revenue is expected to fall to 54% this year from 67% in 2016, according to research firm eMarketer.

Users lament the declining usefulness of products on viral tweets and TikToks, exchanging information with more reliable ways to find information. Google itself is aware of the problem and recently announced a number of updates to its service at its annual conference, including new AI-generated search results.

Google successfully powers the billions of searches people do every day, but Google’s Search spokesperson Danny Sullivan said, “Google is always working to make Search better.” We continue to apply technologies such as AI to enable new ways for people to search and understand what’s out there. An example of this is our efforts to prioritize where there is room for improvement and bring more helpful content from experts and the general public into search. Our rigorous evaluation process confirmed that these changes truly improve search for our users, and we continue to innovate and introduce new features.

But these changes may not address the underlying issues behind Google’s decline. Google didn’t reach this position overnight. As the company beefed up its advertising options, profitable search results were demoted to the bottom of the page in favor of ads, experts say. The company is also plagued by his SEO spam, which shuts out relevant search results designed to rank higher in Google’s algorithm. This spam is often AI-generated or laden with low-quality information.

The combination of these issues undermines Google’s own ranking system, and the presence of links in top Google search results correlates with fraud rather than relevance, Cory Doctorow wrote in a recent blog post. This is a vicious circle. The worse Google’s search results are, the more reliance it has on its default search results.

Google users interviewed by the Post compared the company’s search service to the experience of finding a useful item in a bargain bin or a needle in a haystack. Ed Zitron, CEO of media affiliate EZPR, said Google’s content is what people want people to find, not the correct search results. Google has failed miserably as the custodian of the web, and in about ten or fifteen years of his [has] In effect, you’ve completely turned the customer against you. It’s as if you have to trick Google into giving you what you want.

Users have developed various coping mechanisms to deal with product shortcomings. Will Linker, his IT staffer at the nonprofit in Baltimore, said he noticed a noticeable change about five years ago. He said we need to dig deeper than before. It used to work and was actually useful out of the box. Now, he tries to use specific keywords in his searches and usually scrolls past the top results, which he says are often spam. He found that Q&A site Quora often ranked high, but rarely gave the information he was looking for.

Some people search for content on other platforms. They search Reddit for what they’re looking for, or add the word Reddit to the end of a Google search. This is because we know that posts posted on one of the many forums on one of our platforms may have more useful answers than what Google can find on its own.

How Does Google’s Monopoly Hurt You? Try These Searches

Wikipedia’s home page has a search bar by default, and it’s also an increasingly popular search tool. Verge reporter James Vincent wrote last year about his preference for the Wikipedia app over Google, declaring that Wikipedia is actually one of the true wonders of the Internet, a gift of honesty to goodness to humanity that, despite its many failures, does more usefulness than harm in our shabby and fallible world.

Annie Lauwerda, content creator and founder of Depths of Wikipedia, an Instagram page that reveals the service’s most obscure facts and posts, said Wikipedia delivers many of the features Google originally promised. She said it’s very rare to find her SEO farm website cited with low quality because Wikipedia is constantly being updated and there are standards for citations. She added that Google was supposed to be so easy, but it was completely wiped out by SEO and AI random writing.

Google isn’t just facing a loss of trust in its core product due to SEO spam. I also struggle to find my place in an increasingly fragmented online environment. Fifteen years ago, search was the primary access point to the wider web. Not so much now. More and more users are discovering content on social platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Internet search as a tool for mass digital exploration feels like an afterthought, film curator Maya Cade tweeted in March.

Los Angeles content creator Sid Raskind agrees. When he looks for information, he’s more likely to look for content on TikTok. He said it’s easier and more understandable to see something happening on TikTok right away than sifting through a lot of information to find an answer.

Motivational speaker Gigi Robinson added that people were more interested in watching videos than reading articles, and said she had to search extensively for her Master of Science degree at the University of Southern California in 2020.

TikTok is my Google.

I use search methods for product recommendations, ways to go, places to go, and even apartment tours.

TikTok is slowly turning into Google, especially with the upcoming update.

We are excited to see how this will help and benefit creators and brands.

— Chelsea // UGC Creator (@ChelseaUGC) July 16, 2022

Wisconsin middle and high school history teacher Alex Stevens said more and more students are unable to effectively search for anything on Google. Instead, they seek information in video format, often on YouTube and TikTok. They expect Google to work like Chat GPT, he said. Students have a hard time distinguishing between other students’ work and reliable or useful sources. In the same way that students want a single answer, they are reluctant to analyze and synthesize information.

To address this change, Google has begun integrating content from social media platforms such as TikTok directly into its search results. The company recently announced that it will soon roll out several AI-related updates to its search functionality. In the near future, when a user searches for something on Google, they may receive a clearly written, natural language answer written by AI.

But in a world where users increasingly value reliability, these updates may not move users enough. His program manager Sarah Latosa, who has worked in online search for 15 years, said what people now expect is the authenticity that comes from experiences like TikTok.

Those who quit Google searches told the Post they have no plans to return. Ed Button, housing director for Community Action Group to Fight Poverty in Missouri, said he left Google and now uses Bing. He said that when I told people about it, they looked at me like I was speaking Greek. However, he finds his Bing more convenient and likes the ability to redeem points earned from using the service for gift cards. I’m always searching for something, so why not find something out there?

Pittsburgh web designer and educator Eran Ullendorff, who teaches a course at the University of Pennsylvania titled “Escape from Algorithms,” has gone so far as to compile a public list of his favorite boutique search engines. He said these homegrown search engines either have no big profit ambitions or are small enough that people have no financial incentive to abuse their algorithms. You can find really good stuff there.

He believes the next era of information sharing will be the era of human dominance. Human curation is always the best way to get recommendations, he said, and we all want to connect, express and hear others. Unless you’re looking for some very cold and hard facts, what people say is as much a part of communication as what they say.

Ironically, the move to AI-generated results will only make Google feel more automated and dehumanized, he said. Ullendorff believes that generative AI has reached an inflection point, and by comparison he believes SEO spam can look archaic.

Google is bad, but it will get worse [with the move toward AI], He said. Our ability to extract commoditizable information will improve, but will it become accessible to humans? I think the situation will only get worse. i hope i’m wrong

