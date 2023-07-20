Wichita State University Earns APLU Innovation & Economic Prosperity University Award Finalist Honors





As the Wichita State University Innovation Campus celebrates its 10th anniversary, the Association of Public Universities and Land Grant Colleges recognizes the Innovation Campus’ role in fostering research and innovation.

APLU today named Wichita State University one of five finalists for the 11th Annual Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University Awards.

On behalf of Shocker Nation, Wichita State University President Dr. Rick Muma said APLU is honored to have selected Wichita State University as a finalist for the University of Innovation and Economic Prosperity Award. Our Innovation Campus is expanding, adding internships and hands-on learning opportunities for students, creating jobs in our community, diversifying the Kansas economy, and helping us achieve our vision of becoming a leading urban public research university.

Winners will be announced at the association’s annual meeting in November. Finalists University of Alabama at Birmingham, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Wichita State University are competing for a variety of awards that recognize exemplary and innovative case studies on the impact of economic engagement.

The IEP TalentAward recognizes exemplary efforts in education and workforce development. The IEP Place Award recognizes exemplary efforts that lead to social, cultural or community development. The IEP Innovation Awards recognize exemplary efforts that promote innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-based economic development.

We are delighted that Wichita State University has been nominated for this award alongside IEP-designated universities, said Tonya Witherspoon, Wichita State University’s Vice President for Industry, Engagement and Applied Learning. We are proud to announce that in November 2022 she received her IEP designation from APLU and is proud to partner with 80 other universities across the country that hold this designation. It is a great honor and we are very grateful that our efforts in impacting economic activity have been recognized.

The Wichita State University Innovation Campus offers numerous resources that support applied learning, digital transformation, innovation, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship. Innovation campuses target local and state needs and provide access to research facilities, makerspaces, laboratories, and top-class centers and laboratories available to university communities and industry partners around the world.

All universities are finalists for the IEP Economic Engagement Connection Award. This award is the highest award in a competition that recognizes overall excellence and utilizes all three award categories to award prizes.

APLU Chairman Marc Becker said he salutes the 2023 IEP Awards finalists for their outstanding work in fostering innovation, preparing the next-generation workforce and fostering community development.

More information about Wichita’s economic engagement efforts:

Since its opening in 2014, our partners have steadily continued to engage with universities and innovation campuses.

The Innovation Campus is currently home to approximately 50 companies, including Airbus, Hexagon, Dassault Systèmes, Spirit Aerosystems, Textron Aviation, NetApp and The Smart Factory @ Wichita. Thanks to a grant from the Federal Bureau of Economic Development awarded to WSU in 2022, the university will build a new hub for advanced manufacturing and research on its innovation campus to support the rapid development and deployment of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for its industrial partners in Southern Kansas.

Beyond engineering, the Wichita Innovation Campus is home to the WSU Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory. Law Enforcement Training Center. Midwest Criminal Justice Institute. and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Gun Crime Information Center of Excellence and the National Ballistics Information Network Correlation Training Center II.

About APLU

APLU is a research, policy and advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing the efforts of public universities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With more than 250 public research universities, land grant agencies, state university systems, and affiliated organizations, APLU’s agenda is built on three pillars: improving degree attainment and academic success, advancing scientific research, and expanding engagement. Each year, our member campuses enroll 5 million undergraduates and her 1.3 million graduate students, award 1.3 million degrees, employ 1.3 million faculty and staff, and conduct $49.5 billion in college-based research.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas’ only urban public research university, with approximately 22,000 students enrolled between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every US state and more than 100 countries. Wichita State University and her WSU Institute of Technology are known for being student-centric and driving innovation.

Located in one of the largest concentrations of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) jobs in the nation, Wichita State University offers a unique and innovative pathway of applied learning, applied research, and career opportunities to all students.

A physical extension of Wichita State University’s main campus, the Innovation Campus is one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing research and innovation parks, covering more than 120 acres and home to many of the world’s leading companies and organizations.

For more information, follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/wichitastate) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/wichita.state).

