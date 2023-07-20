Prodrive P25 Review: This Little Firecracker Is Unhinged With Delight Review 2023





What is this glorious thing in the ghost of Colin McRaes?

The Prodrive P25 is a modern reinterpretation of the Subaru Impreza WRC97, a love letter to the glory days of the Subaru World Rally Championship. Remember the infamous 22B? It was created to celebrate rally car success.

A high-end restoration for the Gran Turismo generation, like Singer reimagining the Porsche 911. It’s just not that lofty, and it’s much, much more hilarious to drive.

You may remember when the P25 premiered at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​and Prodrive announced it was going to build Go Figure 25 samples. His cost of each was 460,000 (in the UK he was 552,000) excluding taxes and other fees. However, after just three days, all 25 vehicles were negotiated. A man bought two of them. Luckily, so-so.

detail. now. give me

Everything is done to look like a spitting image, minus the livery of the Subaru Impreza WRC97 rally car. About 75% of the body is made of carbon fiber, and the P25 uses the chassis and running gear from Subaru’s last generation WRX STI. The wheels are made by Prodrive, and the custom tires are made by Bridgestone. Bilstein provided the adjustable dampers, AP Racing provided the brakes, and the exhaust was Akrapovic-designed, and when one of the Prodrive engineers fired up the P25 in his garage, it was loud enough to spill coffee. (I’m not mad about it.)

It’s murderous. But why does something seem wrong?

Because something is wrong. Since the debut of the P25, Prodrive has redesigned the front end and completely wiped out the look. The mesh grille insert looks ugly, with larger openings for better ventilation, but the new LED headlights are even worse and look like something out of a tuner car. The OG Impreza’s classic lights and huge fog light inserts are gone. Boo.

Also, let’s talk about the wheels. I like the Prodrive-designed 19-inch, but what’s a bright blue Impreza without gold wheels? Thankfully, Prodrive offers a gold option for the P25, but oddly enough, only seven customers have ordered the car this way. Speaking of which, most cars are finished in a special paint blue, but instead of World Rally Blue, one person decided to finish his P25 in yellow. Perhaps it would probably be cool.

So what’s under the hood?

Subaru EJ25 engine, WRX STI 2.5 liter flat 4. A number of changes have been made, including high-flow injectors, forged pistons, an air-to-water charge cooler and a Garrett turbocharger. The end result has him 440bhp and 457lb ft of torque, which is well above what his Prodrive originally promised. Considering that this car weighs 1,150kg, it’s relatively crap. Fun fact: the original his 22B was actually 100kg heavier and 100bhp down.

The gearbox is a race-style 6-speed sequential automatic with an automatic manual clutch for take off. There is one paddle on the right side of the wheel that pulls towards you to upshift and pulls away to downshift. When properly started using launch control, the P25 he accelerates to 100 mph in 2.8 seconds.

Sweet cupcake, it’s early.

Quick can’t even begin to explain it. This absolutely grabs you. Hit the anti-lag button on the console and the engine’s torque explodes like a bag of bricks, so you can short shift the transmission and not have to worry about winding up each gear to smooth redline power peaks. Don’t try too hard as it will take some time to get used to the single paddle shift logic and you will definitely fail in his one or two gear changes.

So how does it drive?

The P25 is the closest thing I have ever driven to a road-legal race car. it’s an animal It’s completely free. Not even a speck of obedience is seen. According to Prodrive, some people found the P25 antics disgusting. Because he didn’t expect it to be so unabashedly hardcore. But to me, that’s what makes this car great.

But don’t hate the game. I’m glad Prodrive has tapped into the market for his P25. I also hope other companies realize that the next generation of financially-enriched millennials are more likely to buy cars that resonate with their past. That means Imprezas, Skylines, Supras and even dumpy little Peugeots. This kind of recreation should not be limited to brands such as Lamborghini and Porsche.

The Prodrive P25 is an amazing car made with love and we hope this will be the first of many. But more importantly, I hope these avid car collectors don’t relegate their own P25s to garage queen status. It’s only natural that a car this unconcerned and violent should be driven out the door.

Photo: Michael Shaffer

