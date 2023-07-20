How to use Google Chat’s hybrid workspace platform





Spaces is Google’s latest effort to win over small teams, startups, and organizations. Spaces is Google’s collaboration and project management platform that is tightly integrated with other Workspace apps. Spaces can be accessed through the Gmail and Google Chat mobile and desktop apps. It’s platform agnostic and works with most modern web browsers, making it ideal for teams and businesses investing in high-end Chromebooks. Create groups of people, share files, assign tasks, and seamlessly collaborate with others to get work done. Let’s set a space and see how it actually works.

What are Google Spaces?

Spaces is a lightweight group collaboration and project management platform for Google Workspace. This was announced as part of Gmail’s big redesign for 2022. This redesign brings together chat, files, tasks, and other Google apps and services within Gmail. The redesign was finally integrated into Workspace, allowing you to create new spaces for different topics and discussions, share files, and create Google Meet group calls, all without leaving your Gmail tab.

Spaces, formerly known as Rooms, let you invite team members to chat, collaborate on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, create quick Meet calls, and improve group productivity.

How to create a new space

Google Spaces is available on web and mobile platforms, but the experience is best on desktop. Create and manage new spaces using Gmail on the web.

Go to Gmail on the web. Select Spaces from the left sidebar. Click the New Space button in the upper left corner. Select Create Space. Add emojis to the space, give it a name, write a description, and invite members to your group using their Gmail ID. Select Create.

Your new space is ready to use in Gmail. When invited members join the space,[スペース名]>[メンバーの表示]You can check the list from the menu. You can see space admins and pending invites from the same menu.

Click the space name at the top and from the dropdown menu[ユーザーを追加]to invite more members to the conversation.

Set guidelines for Google Spaces

After creating a new Google Space and inviting members, create space guidelines to set expectations on how members can get the most out of this chat.

Open a space in Gmail (check the steps above). Select any space and expand from the top.[スペースの詳細を表示]Choose.[編集]Click the icon (the icon that looks like a pencil). Enter the Google Spaces guidelines for your space,[保存]Click. Guidelines can be up to 5,000 characters. This should be enough for most people. How to manage Google Spaces notifications

If you have dozens of team members in a space, frequent notifications throughout the day can disrupt your workflow. You can fine-tune notification settings for specific spaces.

Open a space in Gmail Web (see steps above). Choose a space where you regularly receive irrelevant notifications. Click the space name at the top and open Notifications. To receive alerts for mentions only,[通知を少なくする]Select the radio button next to

[通知をオフ]You can also turn off all alerts from the space by selectingstatus from the top menu[応答不可]Google Spaces will mute all notifications.

How to use chat features in Google Spaces

Google Spaces is packed with useful features to keep you in touch with your team members. Click A in the chat menu to see rich text editor options such as bold, italic, underline, detail color, bullets, and strikethrough. Google also integrated emoji and GIF menus to add some fun to boring conversations.

You can share Google Docs, Slides, or Sheets files from your Drive account by clicking the + icon next to the chat menu.[共有]Select the menu to send a local file from your Windows or Mac computer to the group conversation. The ability to host group video conferences from the same menu is also a nice addition.

Spaces also offers a forward option to share emoji reactions to messages and save messages to your Gmail inbox.

Create calendar invitations in Google Spaces

You can create an invite to your calendar from Google Spaces. No need to open Google Calendar in a separate tab to manage your events.

of Gmail[スペース]Go to the tab and select the relevant Google Space.[チャット]Open the menu and at the bottom[+]Click.[カレンダーの招待]to open Google Calendar in the side menu. The software automatically creates her one-hour event with all Space members. You can add more guests to your event. Click “Save and Share” and you’re ready to go. How to manage your Google Spaces message history

Team chat history can be automatically deleted after 24 hours. This option allows you to remove unwanted messages from your conversations.

Open Google Spaces from the Gmail sidebar (see steps above).Click the space name at the top and from the dropdown menu[履歴をオフにする]Choose. Messages sent with history turned off will be deleted after 24 hours for him.

You can undo changes from the same menu.

How to fix critical spaces

Unlike Slack or Microsoft Teams, you can’t create different channels within the same organization. You’ll need to create a new space for another conversation or topic and invite the members back. If you communicate with multiple teams around the world, you may need dozens of spaces to manage in Gmail. The important space should be pinned at the top so that you don’t miss the message.

of Gmail[スペース]Go to tabs (check the steps above). Select the space name at the top and click Pin. Repeat for all required spaces in Gmail.How to assign tasks in Spaces

There are two ways to assign tasks to team members in a space.[チャット]You can also assign tasks from the menu,[タスク]You can also navigate to tabs.

Hover over the message and tap[その他]Select the menu (three dots icon).[スペースの作成]Select a task. Add a date, select a time, and select team members.[タスク]Go to tabs and assign to-dos.

Assigned tasks in the Google Tasks app for web and mobile[マイ タスク]It will be displayed in.

How to enable and use Google Spaces on your smartphone

If you use Google Spaces on your smartphone,[チャットとスペース]Chat must be turned on in Gmail on mobile to use tabs. This works for the Google Chat app on Android and the iOS app on the App Store for iPhone users. What you need to do is:

Launch Gmail on your phone. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and open Settings. Select your Gmail account.[一般]in the menu[チャット]Select the checkbox next to

You can also download another Google Chat app from the Play Store to check your conversations and spaces.

leave google space

Once you have accomplished the purpose of creating a space, you can leave it. After all, you don’t want to leave a few irrelevant spaces in Gmail.

Quit Google Spaces Open Spaces within Gmail using your web browser (check the steps above). Click the kebab menu (three dots icon) next to the space and[退会]Choose. Confirm your decision. To quit Google Spaces using the mobile app, open Gmail on your phone. Go to the “Space” tab. Press and hold space and select Leave.Keep your team productive

We look forward to seeing how Google improves Space in future updates. Mobile users should activate the same in Gmail instead of using another app. Speaking of which, Gmail is a feature-rich email client for Android. Check out our dedicated guide for the best Gmail tips and tricks.

