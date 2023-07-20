R|T: Retail Times Shopify wants to offer an AI sidekick





In addition, Sampler will acquire Admass technology and integrate UGC and AI into the platform.

Sampler Acquires AdMass Tech, Founders Add AI, User-Generated Content To Product Sampling Platform (BETAKIT)

Sampler, which matches consumers by mail to large packaged goods companies for samples, has acquired another tech startup, AdMath, also based in Toronto.

First, Sampler will leverage AdMass technology to give clients the ability to incorporate user-generated content (UGC) campaigns into their sampling program, streamlining UGC curation and assessing consumer influence.

How BC’s UniUni went from a local company to a last-mile powerhouse (THE LOGIC)

In 2019, UniUni co-founder Peter Lu received a life-changing phone call. Would his company be interested in becoming the last mile carrier for global e-commerce company Shein? It’s not too much of a time for a British Columbia-based last mile delivery startup.

Oco partners with Adidas to launch shoes with carbon capture ink (BETAKIT)

German sportswear and footwear brand Adidas is launching 400,000 pairs of its trail running shoe line, TERREX, using carbon capture inks from Calgary-based startup Oco.

Shopify uses cost calculator to humiliate employees and fuel purge meetings (TORONTO STAR)

Time is money, and Shopify wants employees to understand that this maxim applies to pointless meetings, too.

Shopify has launched a calculator built into its employee calendar app. This calculator uses average compensation data across roles and disciplines, along with meeting length and attendance to put a price tag on your event.

Teasing Sidekick (BETAKIT), AI Assistant for Shopify Entrepreneurs

As artificial intelligence market applications continue to grow, Shopify has launched Sidekick, its own AI assistant for entrepreneurs.

This AI assistant is Shopify’s latest effort in its broader AI business, a bet on the generative AI market that has dominated the tech industry for the past year.

How Amazon is losing to Shein and Temu (Yahoo)

Shein and Temu are rapidly catching on with US consumers, and Amazon’s massive market power seems to be fading away.

Mobile app data collected by analytics firm GWS suggests that the megastore has seen a “significant” drop in user numbers in recent months, while Tem and Shane have seen an increase in user numbers and screen time.

Alberta Technology Minister’s Power of Attorney appears to favor relaxing restrictions on the title of ‘software engineer’ (BETAKIT)

In a power of attorney, Alberta Premier Daniel Smith appears to direct Innovation Minister Nate Grubish to ensure “adequate governance of software engineers so as not to impede the efforts of high-tech companies to attract the expertise needed from competing jurisdictions.”

Indian food delivery giant Swiggy acquires LYNK to boost retail distribution (TECHCRUNCH)

Swiggy has signed a definitive deal to acquire retail logistics startup LYNK, which has a network of over 100,000 stores, the latest in a string of acquisitions by the Indian food delivery giant over the past two years.

Swiggy, valued at $10.7 billion in its last round of funding, acquired restaurant tech platform Dineout last year.

Report: Over 30,000 Tech Workers Migrated to Canada, Losing Nearly 1,700 to the U.S. (BETAKIT)

A new report by the Technology Council of North America (TECNA) and the Canadian Technology Network (CTN) found that Canada accepted more than 30,000 technical workers from abroad during the last year.

Furthermore, the report found that Canada “primarily” benefits from investments by US technology companies as they expand or move to Canada.

Flexport founder Ryan Petersen is the newest partner of VC firm Founders Fund (FORBES)

Ten years after launching an $8 billion logistics startup, Flexport founder Ryan Petersen has turned venture capitalist.

Petersen will join Founders Fund, one of Flexport’s leading backers, as a partner. Petersen will continue to serve as executive chairman of the San Francisco-based company.

University of Waterloo leads the world in computer science student enrollment (BETAKIT)

Three Canadian universities ranked among the top 25 computer science universities in the world.

This list is part of the QS World University Rankings. This year, his 20th, the list features his 1,500 institutions in 104 locations.

Domino’s Pizza coming soon to Uber app for the first time (THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

Domino’s Pizza, the world’s largest pizza company by revenue and number of locations, has changed its stance on last-mile food delivery companies by signing deals with Uber Eats and Postmates to bring its menu to apps in the US, UK and Canada.

Leveraging Bourne’s new world-class medical hub with Mayor Del Duca (BETAKIT)

Cotelucci Vaughan Hospital is located on over 80 acres of undeveloped land.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, along with city council colleagues Mackenzie Health, York University and Venture Lab, plans to transform the land into a world-class hub for medical innovation.

