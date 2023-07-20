Hexaware Launches Transformative Generative AI Consulting and Practice Division





ISELIN, NJ and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, has announced the launch of its innovative Generative AI Consulting and Practice division, an ambitious step that reaffirms the company’s pioneering approach to emerging technologies and deployments. Led by Arun Ramchandran, President and Global Head of Hi-Tech & Professional Services Vertical & Hexaware Consulting, the division aims to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape characterized by the proliferation of generative AI technologies.

The GenAI Consulting & Practice unit is designed to fill a critical gap in the market, addressing the compelling need for robust and advanced GenAI solutions that address the rapidly growing industry use cases across enterprise capabilities and technologies and deliver real, quantifiable business benefits. Within its realm, Hexaware will deploy a suite of platforms, tools, blueprints, workshops and customized strategies to accelerate and enrich clients’ AI initiatives.

“Today’s businesses face huge challenges with rapid advances in technology, especially in the area of ​​generative AI,” explained Ramchandran. “At Hexaware, our vision is to deliver exponential value to our clients, employees, and other stakeholders with GenAI at its core. As part of this new division, we will provide end-to-end consulting to help our clients uncover and discover GenAI opportunities with DecodeAI. We are launching Tenjin, a comprehensive platform built to accelerate the adoption of AI.” By forging strong partnerships and applying a consultative mindset within the Generative AI ecosystem, we can deliver solutions to even the most complex business problems, while safeguarding data security and privacy. ”

DecodeAI, an innovative workshop designed to deconstruct GenAI opportunities and use cases, serves as a navigational compass in diverse generative AI environments as companies face challenges in making strategic decisions regarding architecture, tooling, and platform choices. DecodeAI provides focused consulting and actionable guidance to help businesses make informed decisions. Designed for efficiency, the program ensures high impact with minimal investment, facilitating a seamless transition for clients into the era of generative AI. In line with this, Hexaware is also introducing Tenjin, a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate the adoption of his GenAI through its portfolio of solutions. Tenjin’s current focus on enhancing knowledge services, accelerating coding and testing, and enhancing data security and privacy marks another milestone in the organization’s mission to facilitate digital transformation. This pioneering platform is poised to expand its reach with the introduction of a suite of more advanced and critical services across all our service lines in the near future.

“Hexaware is focused on creating a suite of platforms and tools that enable our customers to adapt, innovate and grow in this AI-first era. Every tool, every platform we create addresses a unique business need. They all move towards the same goal of enabling our customers to lead their respective industries with the untapped potential of AI. Yes,” he added. Ram Chandran.

The Generative AI Practice & Consulting Unit will strengthen Hexaware’s role as a leader in digital transformation. Partnering with industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA, the organization’s initiatives ensure it stays ahead of the technological revolution. The partnership will introduce a series of innovative solutions and further strengthens the company’s commitment to providing value-driven, high-quality solutions while ensuring seamless AI adoption for its clients.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with just one purpose. We create smiles with excellent human resources and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we partner with companies around the world to build, transform, run and optimize their technology and business processes to help them achieve digital transformation at scale and speed.

For more information on Hexaware, please visit https://www.hexaware.com.

