Google tests whether AI can write news – but claims AI won’t replace journalists Tech News





Google is testing whether it can use artificial intelligence (AI) to write news articles, but it insists it won’t replace journalists.

A spokeswoman for the search giant said it was in the “early stages of exploring ideas” for how the technology could improve “work and productivity” in newsrooms.

They gave examples of what AI can do, such as coming up with headlines and suggesting different writing styles.

“Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the important role that journalists play in reporting, writing and fact-checking stories,” the spokesperson added.

But publisher executives who saw Google’s pitch said it was unsettling, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper first revealed its plans for AI-powered journalism on Wednesday.

The company said it has also consulted with U.S. news outlets The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, as well as Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the publishing empire behind The Sun and The Times.

When asked about the report, a News Corp spokesperson said, “We have a great relationship with Google and we appreciate it.” [Google CEO] Sundar Pichai’s long-term commitment to journalism. ”

1:31 How Sky News created an AI reporter

How Google uses News

Google relies on publishers for its Google News service, which aggregates articles.

Their search results often include articles from mainstream and local media.

The company announced last month that it would remove links from Canadian publishers if the government enacted legislation requiring technology companies to negotiate compensation with Canadian publishers.

Canadian media have long accused tech companies of piggybacking on their jobs and sacrificing advertising revenue. Google claimed the new law was a “link tax” that would “break” the Internet.

Facebook owner Mehta also opposed the law and removed links to Canadian media from his platform.

Are AI newsrooms the future?

The New York Times report comes after the Associated Press, one of the world’s largest news agencies, revealed it would partner with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to explore ways to use generative AI.

Earlier this month, Sky News also conducted an experiment to see if AI could perform journalism tasks, such as planning and writing its own news stories, with mixed results.

Other news outlets have also warned about the risks, with technology news site CNET being forced to admit that it used generative AI to write its story after an embarrassing mistake was made in a published article.

The Irish Times also had to apologize for publishing an AI-generated opinion piece.

“Many news organizations are pondering how to handle this technology,” said Charlie Beckett, professor of the JournalismAI initiative at the London School of Economics, which helps news organizations to use AI responsibly.

But “if we all get lazy and expect ChatGPT to write stories and scripts, things could get worse,” he warned.

