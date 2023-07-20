Polsky Partnership Initiative, Startup Ranked Among Chicago’s Hottest Innovators





Issued on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Ten companies with roots in the Polsky Center or the University of Chicago have been selected for the annual list spotlighting the city’s 50 hottest innovators.

Now in its ninth year, Chicago Inno’s Fire Awards honor 50 companies and organizations that have made an impact on the city’s tech scene. The Inno Fire winners were determined by nominations and selected by the Chicago Inno editorial team.

The Chicago Booth and the Polsky Center, the center of entrepreneurial activity at the University of Chicago, are proud to partner with 10 of the awardees.

Accelerators, VCs, Incubators, Programs:

81 Collection is an early stage venture focused on investing in “hard industries” such as manufacturing, real estate, retail and construction. Among the founded members are Grubhub (NVC 06) co -founders Mike Evans, TOVALA (NVC 15) CEO David Rabie (MBA 15), ARNAV DALMIA, co -founder of Cubii (CNVC 13), Mr. AB13. It also includes graduates of New Venture Challenge (NVC), such as Vani Jain and AB 13. Several other founders associated with the Polsky Center are involved in the company that launched the establishment. Ural Fund $41 million in 2022.

// Arch Venture Partners

Arch Venture Partners is a biotech-focused VC firm co-founded by three Chicago Booth alumni: Clint Bybee (MBA 90), Keith Crandell (MBA 88) and Robert Nelson (MBA 87). This early-stage investor (who also recently earned his #1 spot in the STATs 2023 biotech VC rankings) is working with startups in infectious diseases, mental health, immunology, oncology, and more.

// Argonne National Laboratory

With support from the University of Chicago through its affiliates, Argonne National Laboratory recently installed the final components of the Aurora supercomputer. After years of work, the system now includes all the hardware that makes him one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world.

// Chan Zuckerberg BioHub Chicago

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced in March that it would establish a new biomedical research hub in Chicago that would unite the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Over the next 10 years he will be funded with $250 million and the goal is for him to solve major scientific challenges over a period of 10-15 years.

// Polsky Deep Tech Ventures

Polsky Deep Tech Ventures was established earlier this year to provide sector-specific accelerators, entrepreneurship, training and funding for startups. Since then, he has launched two new accelerators, Transform (data science and AI) and Resurgence (cleantech), and will soon be launching a biotech accelerator. Leveraging resources from the university and its partners, this new initiative builds on the success of NVCandDuality, the country’s first quantum startup accelerator, now under the umbrella of Deep Tech Ventures.

Startup company:

// Altoris AI

With the support of Chicago Booth and the Chicago Booth Angels, Altris AI is developing a platform to help eye care professionals fight blindness by helping train optometrists to identify, locate and quantify the signs of eye disease. The GNVC 18 finalist startup recently raised $1 million to expand its AI-powered solutions.

// beacon

Founded by 15th class NVC alumnus, 17-year-old MBA Brian Clark, Beacon launched earlier this year with a patent-pending product designed to remove bacteria, viruses, germs and pathogens from an average-sized room in 6-8 minutes. The app allows users to schedule when to run at home or in the office.

// ClearFlame engine technology

ClearFlame, an alum of Polsky I-Corps and Argonne Chain Reaction Innovations, secured $30 million in Series B funding earlier this year to help launch the product in multiple markets, including long-haul trucks. The Chicago-based company plans to pilot five trucks in 2023 with a large North American fleet operator.

// deep walk

DeepWalk, a CNVC 21 alumnus and Polsky Centers LAUNCH Accelerator participant, closed a $1.4 million seed investment earlier this year. The startup technology automates inspections for city engineers, initially focusing on accessibility inspections of sidewalks and curb ramps, but plans to extend the technology to other inspection types such as traffic lights, traffic stops, pedestrian crossings and building entrances.

// Evozyne

Founded by two University of Chicago researchers, Evozyne takes a novel approach to molecular engineering that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence and genetic engineering techniques. We hope to use these tools to find innovative ways to capture and store carbon, create new kinds of seeds, and rethink polymer manufacturing. The company has worked with the Polsky Center to file a patent on its core technology and recently hired tech veteran Mike Gamson, who previously worked at LinkedIn and legal tech firm Relativity, as its next CEO.

