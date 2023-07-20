Google Meet lets you add AI-generated background images to your meetings





Illustration: Maria Diaz/ZDNET | Logo: Google

Companies keep finding fun new ways to implement generative AI, and I’m all for it. After many ups and downs with its AI chatbot Bard, Google is now integrating generative AI into Google Meet, allowing users to generate backgrounds.

This means you can enter a prompt within Google Meet to request any image you want, such as ‘tidy and well-lit home office’ or ‘baseball stadium’, and have Google generate the background for your video conference.

However, this feature is not yet widely available to all Meet users. To test new AI-generated backgrounds in a meeting, you’ll need access to the Google Workspace Labs program. You will then have the opportunity to test the functionality within Google Meet. This feature will be rolled out in stages.

While waiting for access, you can also try using our AI art generator to generate your meeting background and upload it to your preferred meeting app.

Creating a background is as easy as sending Google a prompt describing what you want to see.

Generating backgrounds in Google Meet is easy and can be done quickly before or during a meeting. You will need to go to Meet.Google.com and select or join a meeting. Then go to self view,[視覚効果の適用]Click[背景の生成]Choose.

Users need to tell Google Meet what they want the image to look like, what they want it to have, what they want it to say, or ideally all three. Think of the image prompt as a description of the image. The better the prompt, the better the results.

In Google Meet, you can review several possible background images generated and edit the prompt after the fact in case what you included wasn’t clear enough. To select an AI-generated image as your background, simply click on it.

Users report problems or[アイデアを提案する]You can click to provide feedback so you can report inappropriate or inaccurate images to help us improve our system.

