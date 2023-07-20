The future of AI innovation and the role of academics in shaping it





Sixty years ago, the dream of an MIT engineer was to allow two people to use the same computing system at the same time. Humblely titled Project MAC (Project Machine-Aided Cognition), this humble little undertaking later morphed into the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and is now MIT’s largest lab, with more than 1,500 members pushing the boundaries of what computing can look like and what it can achieve.

We have evolved from an era when multiple people wanted to share a single computer platform to an era where many people own a dozen or more computer platforms. This growth is astonishing and a testament to the work being done at leading universities and research institutes around the world.

Far from being irrelevant, academia remains an important hub of innovation, facilitating interdisciplinary research, developing talent, and providing an environment conducive to long-term progress. According to a 2020 report, U.S. universities spend about $75 billion a year on research, about one-seventh of the nation’s total R&D spending. Universities drive innovation by pushing the boundaries of knowledge, leading science, and training the workforce of the future. The National Science Foundation’s Research Center for Industry-University Research Program calculates that the money companies invest in university partnerships is leveraged 40x.

When asked how to build a great city, the late New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan replied, “Build a great university and wait 200 years.” While this may seem at odds with Silicon Valley’s fast-acting, break-even approach, the reality is that a university founded centuries ago and thought to be slow-paced is poised to tackle issues far enough away from the market demands and day-to-day profit margins that drive industry shareholders. Universities don’t need to rush adoption, so they can experiment in ways that will lead to unexpected breakthroughs in the future.

Academia’s commitment to innovation remains strong, but recent years have seen a drastic reduction in public funding for universities, reducing the ability of laboratories like ours to tackle the big global challenges. Consider the rapidly changing topic of large language models like ChatGPT. These mimics of intelligence have put AI in everyone’s pocket, but it’s still not fully understood. As industry competitors race to deploy and scale, academics struggle to understand how these black-box systems work. However, as it stands, academia as a whole lacks the industry’s computational resources to answer questions about LLMs and how to ensure they are used ethically and fairly.

Academia needs a large research cloud where researchers can share resources more efficiently to address these types of important problems. It provides an integrated platform for large-scale data management, facilitates collaboration between research organizations, and provides access to cutting-edge technology, while ensuring cost efficiency. In the LLM era, the research cloud is a key tool for propelling academic research into a new era of innovation, discovery, and impact. With such unparalleled access to vast computing resources and cutting-edge machine learning tools, researchers can unlock black box mysteries and unlock a deeper and more robust understanding of machine learning and certifiable applications.

There is still a lot that we as computer scientists don’t understand about LLM and the larger whole of generative AI constructs, including autocoding, image generation, and other energy models. AI requires large sets of manually labeled, high-quality data that should include all kinds of events and failures that can occur in various applications. The academic research community is working to make machine learning more reliable, computationally efficient, and accurate, as poor or skewed data can lead to poor algorithm performance. But first, we need a computational infrastructure that will allow us to better look inside these AI systems and understand their inner workings.

We also need to address the social dimension of deploying AI systems for greater good. The pervasiveness of AI has the potential to make our lives easier by easing the burden of many of the tedious, dirty and dangerous jobs, but some of the roles AI can play will replace the work done by humans. We need to anticipate and respond to the economic inequalities this may create. Lack of interpretability and dependency also leads to significant trust and privacy issues, and AI will require a more robust ethical and legal framework. These are problems that we know will happen in the future, which means that academic researchers can proactively find solutions.

If we don’t provide universities with large research clouds so that they can better study and understand machine learning, we risk creating a future in which we have no complete control over the innovations we invent.

Daniela Rus is Director of CSAIL and Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.

