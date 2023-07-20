What are they and when can you see them around the High Plains





Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – When locals in the Amarillo and High Plains areas look up over the broad horizon at night, they typically expect to see the vast array of stars that have inspired and guided humans since they first looked up at the sky.

However, a string of lights across a speckled night sky can also feel out of place during routine stargazing.

Spotting these lights prompts some to ask their neighbors or social media questions or speculate about what they see. Could it be aliens if not part of a meteor shower?

No, don’t worry, it wasn’t aliens. Instead, the string of lights occasionally seen above the High Plains is connected to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite.

Launched in 2019, Starlink consists of thousands of satellites orbiting about 342 miles above Earth, as described by space.com. The light emitted by these satellites is reflected from the sun as they travel to provide broadband Internet access around the world. Starlink also has a ground station at Dumas, as documented in the FCC filing.

In recent years, astronomers, including a 2020 report from the United Nations, have reported that Starlink’s satellites and their light are causing problems, including ruining images taken by telescopes and causing light pollution. SpaceX and the National Science Foundation have signed an agreement aimed at mitigating some of Starlink’s negative effects in 2023, but the full extent of that effort and its effectiveness are yet to be revealed.

So far, though, satellites are often easy to spot as they move over plateau regions. There are also ways to track satellites and know when they are best visible, such as using the interactive map on Satellitemap.space that shows the location of each Starlink satellite group. Findstarlink.com allows users to see when satellites are visible from a particular location.

Below is a list of “good visibility” or “average visibility” timings for Starlink sightings around the Amarillo and High Plains areas, obtained from findstarlink.com for the week of July 17, 2023.

Amarillo, TX Wednesday, July 19 approx. 10:06pm CDT (average) Thursday, July 20, approx. 10:16pm CDT (average) Saturday, July 22, approx. 9:43pm CDT (average) Clovis, NM Wednesday, July 19, approx. 9:06pm MDT (average) Thursday, July 20, approx. 9:16pm MDT (A Average) Friday, July 21, afternoon 9:43 PM MDT (Average) Hereford, Texas Wednesday, July 19, 10:06 PM CDT (Average) Thursday, July 20, Approximately 10:16 PM CDT (Average) Saturday, July 22, Approximately 9:43 PM CDT (Average) Kansas Liberal Wednesday, July 19, Approximately 10:07 PM CDT (Average) (Average) Thursday, July 20, 10:00 PM CDT Around 16:00 (average)

