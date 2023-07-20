Google launches surcharges for YouTube Premium and Music





Updated: 2023/07/20 07:12 EST by Timi Cantisano

Comment from YouTube

According to Google, the pricing for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music is indeed being updated in the US, a company spokesperson said:

“We are updating our pricing for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue providing great service and features. We believe this new pricing reflects the value of YouTube Premium, which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline playback, and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs in the YouTube Music app.”

According to YouTube, the new pricing will apply to current subscribers as well, and the changes will apply to their next billing cycle. Existing subscribers, i.e. those who have been with the service since 2018, will be given a three-month grace period, after which they will be raised to the new rates. Current subscribers will also receive an email notifying them of price updates.

Things have been going well so far, but Google has finally increased the prices for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. The latter price hike was expected as most competitors in the music streaming business like Spotify and Apple Music have already raised prices, but the former price hike seems abrupt and a bit stingy.

The news was first reported by a 9to5Google official who spotted a landing page change for YouTube’s premium and music services. YouTube Premium will increase to $13.99/month and YouTube Music will increase to $10.99/month. It’s important to note that Google has not officially announced the price increase. As such, it is unclear whether this event will remain under the radar or will be officially announced at a later date.

Since the company tends to run tests, we asked Google for clarification. I hope this price increase will be one of them. A quick look at other regions doesn’t seem to show any price increases, but there are plenty of regions to check, so if you spot any price increases this month, let us know in the comments.

Source: 9to5Google

What’s also unclear at this time is how those who currently subscribe to the service will be affected. 9to5Google reports that their plan prices have not been increased. This means that the price at which the subscriber first registered for the service may carry over.

When you pay for YouTube Premium, users can download videos for offline viewing, remove ads from the platform, access background playback, and access YouTube Music. A new perk of the service is an increase in streaming quality from regular 1080p to 1080p premium.

Not bad for a feature set, but increasing the price could have a big impact on some people. Again, just to clarify, we have reached out to Google to confirm if these price increases are permanent, how they affect users on older plans, and if this is region-specific. I will update this post when I return.

