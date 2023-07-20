White City Innovation District Hosts ClimateTech Summit





Policy makers, academics, business people and innovative scale-up explore the potential of the UK climate technology sector at the Jawdrop Summit.

Following a successful life sciences summit in February, the second Jawdrop Summit was held at Imperial’s White City campus. The event brought together academics, start-ups, scale-ups, businesses, industry, investors and policy makers to discuss the future of the UK climate technology sector.

Welcoming attendees, Professor Mary Ryan, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Business, highlighted Imperial’s successful partnership with Hammersmith-Fulham London Borough (LBHF), the creation of the Deep Tech Network (DTN), a key initiative between Imperial and LBHF, and Undaunted, a partnership between Imperial’s Grantham Research Institute and the Royal Institution.

Founded in 2019, the Deep Tech Network supports the White City’s deep technology science innovation ecosystem by connecting local start-ups and companies with Imperial’s academic experts. A collaboration between the Deep Tech Network, Undaunted, the Imperial Policy Forum and the White City Innovation District, the Jawdrop Summit included three panels exploring the UK climate technology sector and practical pathways to bring more cooperation, innovation and growth to the sector.

The keynote address was given by Richard Youngman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleantech Group. He provided an overview of current climate change investments, noting the recent slowdown compared to 2021-2022 levels. Richard divided the transition into two sections and said he must focus on scaling readily available technologies to halve emissions by 2030 as required by the Paris Agreement. This includes securing access to critical materials and supporting innovations to improve energy capacity and density. Looking to the challenges of 2030-2050, Richard said this phase will require early investment in small-scale phases and commercialization of technologies that are not yet scalable. He said the UK has strengths in science and technology, along with a foundation of innovation in the venture market, but cautioned against complacency as peers catch up.

Jawdrop Summit panel highlights

A panel discussion began with a discussion on how to enable greater energy innovation in the UK. In a time of dual energy and cost of living crises, panelists considered how policies can be implemented to support clean energy technologies. UK Cleantech Director Sarah McIntosh said it would take too long to implement the plan change. She pointed out that government policy is to encourage heat pumps, but that people living in London are unlikely to get planning permits to install heat pumps. Jane Dennett Thorpe, Deputy Director of Net Zero Strategy at Ofgem, said innovation needs to go beyond the focus of technology to consider new business models and different ways of financing important projects.

A second panel, chaired by Professor Ramana Nanda, Academic Leader of the Deep Tech Entrepreneurship Institute, explored the role of governments and investors working together to de-risk deep and climate technology solutions in challenging sectors. Christina Chang, of Lowercarbon Capital, said investing in climate technology is the opportunity to make the biggest impact in our lifetimes, saying, “ClimateTech means remaking the entire world sustainably.” There was some debate about the impact of the U.S. Inflation Control Act, and Christina commented that what used to be a good investment would increase significantly. Sarah Hunter, non-executive director of the Agency for Advanced Research and Invention (ARIA), called for a focus on supporting and developing talent rather than on specific technologies.

The final panel focused on the role of White Cities as the UK’s climate innovation ecosystem. The panel included Hammersmith-Fulham Borough Council Leader Stephen Cowan, Undanted Director Alyssa Gilbert, and Reka Tron, Empire Alumni and Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Maltas. Maltas was founded by a group of Imperial University students and has since raised millions of dollars to help develop cultivated meat products. Reka reflected on his own innovation journey by praising the ecosystem available in White City. She identified two key elements of her. Access to a community of like-minded innovators who can exchange advice, ideas and support with White Her City, benefiting from Imperial’s academic expertise and facilities. Reka detailed how Multus started at her Imperial College, Advanced HackSpace, and grew, through various pieces of advice and equipment, to her three offices and her two labs based at I-Hub. City Councilman Stephen Cowan spoke of his role as a “gardener” who will use his convening powers to gather critical assets to build a self-sustaining ecosystem of climate technologies in the White City.

Imperial Climate Tech and Deep Tech

Imperial recently announced the launch of its Deep Tech Entrepreneurship Lab. The Institute seeks to drive the development of groundbreaking and ambitious technologies with the potential to change the world, help them find their way to market, and address global challenges in areas such as climate change, improving human health and well-being, and developing sustainable food and water systems.

Undaunted is a partnership with Imperial’s Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment and the Royal Institution. Undaunted focuses on climate innovation in academic science, industry and business and is committed to building a global community based in London with exciting ideas to tackle the climate crisis in a sustainable, viable, equitable and scalable way. Undaunted hosts Greenhouse, his 12-month innovation program for climate-related startups, giving pre-seed entrepreneurs access to business coaching, masterclasses, free workspaces, and equity-free grants.

White City Innovation District and Climate Tech

Imperial’s White City campus supports the White City Innovation District. It is a new innovation precinct and hub for the thriving climate tech community and an emerging economic and cultural hotspot in West London. In the White City, Imperial connects academia and business on an unprecedented scale, supporting economic growth and local skills, businesses and innovation, making an impact locally and across the UK.

Launched in May 2019, the Deep Tech Network is organized between Upstream, a partnership between Hammersmith Fulham London Borough and Imperial, and Imperial’s chemical and corporate divisions. DTN encourages collaboration between companies and Imperial researchers to develop a deep technology innovation ecosystem around Imperial’s White City campus. Stay up to date with Deep Tech Network by signing up for our newsletter here.

