Magnetic entanglement drives the solar wind





Our Earth continues to be affected by the solar wind, or charged particles that flow from the Sun at velocities of up to hundreds of kilometers per second. Earth’s magnetic field protects us, but occasionally storms can overwhelm the planet’s defenses, disrupt power transmission, and threaten astronauts.

Although the effects of the solar wind are well documented, their origins have been a mystery for more than 50 years. Now that the Sun is in close-up, some researchers believe the energy behind the particle flow comes from the Sun’s own magnetic fields snapping together. This process, known as reconnection, may reveal the behavior of not only the solar wind, but also winds from other stars, comets, and planetary atmospheres.

To unravel the mysteries of the solar wind, and perhaps learn how to spot solar storms before they form, researchers developed NASA’s Parker Solar Probe. The spacecraft was launched in 2018 and is on an orbit that brings it closer and closer to the sun.

when [the Parker probe] As we began to come within about 30 solar radii, we began to see completely different winds.

when [the Parker probe] Began to come within about 30 solar radii [20 million kilometers]”We’re starting to see winds that look very different,” said James Drake, a solar physicist at the University of Maryland, College Park, citing a recent study on the origin of the solar wind published in Nature.

In particular, Drake and his collaborators found that the solar wind is relatively steady when it reaches Earth, but becomes very gusty as it approaches the Sun’s surface. This observation revealed details of the corona, the outermost layer of the solar atmosphere.

The corona consists of extremely hot plasma, with a surface temperature of about 5,600°C, while temperatures in some parts reach 2 million°C. Electrons, protons, and ions in this layer are blown out as the solar wind. The Sun also has slightly cooler regions called coronal holes, which (with the exception of permanent ones at the Sun’s north and south poles) form and disappear over the 11-year sunspot cycle. They reach their maximum during the solar maximum, which is also the time when the solar wind produces the most weather in the solar system.

Attract and annihilate the other side

Scientists who have taken a close-up look at the coronal hole provided by the Parker Solar Probe have discovered that the Sun’s magnetic field there is much more complex than what can be measured by near-Earth observatories. Much of the field was entangled and turned toward the Sun, and most of the entanglement occurred where the surface of the Sun was most disturbed.

Reconnection occurs in plasmas when oppositely directed magnetic fields cancel and their energy is rapidly released to surrounding electrons and ions. A simplistic picture is to take two bar magnets facing in opposite directions and snap them together. The noise of those collisions resembles the release of reconnection energy. In the solar corona, this process occurs when the magnetic field returning towards the Sun approaches the magnetic field prevailing in the solar system, releasing energy into the charged particles that make up the solar wind.

On the other hand, the magnetic field created by the reconnection remains twisted, known as switchback, Drake said. These twists are residual imprints of the field before reconnection.

Combined with unexpected gusts near the surface of the Sun, switchback points to magnetic reconnection as the origin of the solar wind and provides an explanation for why the corona is much hotter than the surface of the Sun.

Other explanations for solar wind generation do not cause this kind of energy burst and cannot explain the switchback.

We do not fully agree on what mechanism actually generates the solar wind.

University College London solar physicist Navin Gangpopun said he found the new research enlightening. We don’t have complete agreement on what exactly drives the solar wind, he said. To me, a very strong data-based argument that the solar wind is coming from the reconnection.

Observations and simulations of these bursts have also revealed why winds are weaker far from the Sun. Reconnection creates turbulence in the coronal plasma, but just as mountain torrents subside when they reach the plateau, the Sun’s magnetic field becomes undisturbed away from the Sun’s surface, smoothing out the flow of particles.

Understanding magnetic reconnection and how it energizes the plasma is important because it’s a process that occurs in planetary magnetospheres as well, said Haley Williamson, a scientist at the Swedish Institute for Astrophysics. The study also has implications far from the Sun, such as interactions between the solar wind and Mercury and comets, she noted. [The researchers] The Shoreconnection directly energizes the plasma.

Nganpupun emphasized the need for more solar probes in light of the new data, as probes at great distances from Earth can only see one side of the Sun at a time, and close-up images provide details of very small areas of the Sun’s surface. But the new observations could set the conditions for future research and help scientists understand the underlying processes that drive the solar wind and how the storms that affect our planet occur.

