Google is testing an AI tool that can create news articles





Google is testing a tool that uses AI to write news stories and has started pitching it to publications, according to a new report in The New York Times. The tech giant pitched AI tools to News Corporation, owner of The New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

The tool, internally codenamed “Genesis,” can take information and generate news copy. Google reportedly believes the tool could act as a journalist’s personal assistant by automating some tasks and freeing up time for others. The tech giant sees the tool as a form of “responsible technology.”

Some executives pitched for the tool said it was “disturbing” and seemed to ignore the effort put into producing accurate news stories, according to a New York Times report.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson said it was “in the early stages of exploring the idea of ​​potentially partnering with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work.”

“For example, AI-enabled tools may assist journalists by providing headlines and different writing options,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to provide journalists with the choice to use these new technologies in ways that improve their work and productivity, much as Gmail and Google Docs give people the tools to help them. Simply put, these tools are not intended to and cannot replace the critical role that journalists play in reporting, creating and fact-checking stories.”

The report comes amid several media outlets, including NPR and Insider, notifying employees that they intend to consider how AI can be used responsibly in newsrooms.

Some news outlets, such as the Associated Press, have long used AI to generate stories such as corporate earnings, but those news stories represent only a fraction of the organization’s total coverage by journalists.

AI-generated articles that aren’t fact-checked or thoroughly edited can spread misinformation, so Google’s new tool is likely to fuel fears.

Earlier this year, American media website CNET quietly began producing articles using generative AI, but the move backfired. CNET ended up having to fix more than half of the AI-generated articles. Some articles contain factual errors and others may contain plagiarized material. A portion of the article on the website contains an editorial note that reads, “A previous version of this article was powered by an AI engine.” This version has been significantly updated by staff writers.

