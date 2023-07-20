Argonne Hosts Demo Day to Showcase Innovators from Four National Labs





Newswise — Innovator resilience recognized at a gathering of lab-based technology incubators across the country.

It takes more than just a good idea and a little luck to bring inventions and new breakthroughs from the lab to the wider world. Since 2017, scientists from U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories across the United States have come together as part of the Laboratory-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) to bring innovations to market.

Representatives from four national laboratories, Argonne National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, joined forces on June 7 for a demo day. In this tech showcase, 20 teams of innovators and entrepreneurs from four research institutes showcased and pitched their technologies before an audience of venture capitalists, government officials and tech gurus.

“We need innovators more than ever. We cannot tackle the climate crisis without bold innovators who share the belief that one idea can change the world,” said DOE Undersecretary for Science and Innovation Geraldine Richmond, who delivered the Demo Day keynote address. “But as we all know, having a great idea you believe in is only one piece of the puzzle. Without funding, research facilities and expert guidance, there are limits to how great an idea can be realized. Growing a clean energy innovation based on science into a commercial technology is not easy, it requires an ecosystem behind it, and that is why we are here.”

In the seven years since the LEEP Incubator began, over 150 innovators have developed technology through the program and have raised over $1.5 billion in external funding.

“We have opened the doors of our national labs to the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. These 20 groundbreaking innovators all got their start in our national labs,” said Dick Coe, who heads Chain Reaction Innovations (CRI), a LEEP incubator in Argonne. “Regarding the full range of technologies, approaches and target markets, national laboratories provide a range of important resources for companies looking to explore and develop new technologies.”

At Demo Day, innovators like GOLeafe CEO and co-founder Arsheen Allam argued for their breakthrough clean energy technologies in front of a receptive and enthusiastic audience.

Alam was inspired by the lack of clean water infrastructure when he visited India and Pakistan, where his parents are from. As an undergraduate at North Carolina State University, she developed a community-based filtration system using her carbon-her nanomaterial filter, which is the basis of her GOLeafe technology. This was an important advance, but the desalting capability still needed to be enhanced. That’s where CRI comes in.

“Working at Argonne University has given us access to equipment we absolutely need, and we have also discovered synergies between our research and other innovators,” Allam said. “Through CRI, we’ve also developed skills that scientists aren’t always good at, such as how to promote themselves,” she said.

The Demo Day celebration was also joined by a panel of three female innovator graduates, each of whom had previously participated in the LEEP Incubator. Moderated by Richmond, panel members shared their thoughts on the unique challenges and opportunities women entrepreneurs face when trying to launch a women-led cleantech company.

One of Demo Day’s biggest themes was the concept of resilience. “Resilience is he one of the biggest aspects of the culture at our company and at other companies here,” says Aram. “At first, when you realize something is going wrong, you may want to give up, but when you know you are working on something important, it gives you the energy you need to keep going.”

Dan Miller, Director of Innovation Crossroads, an Oak Ridge-based LEEP incubator, also pointed to resilience as a key factor in determining companies that succeed in the program. “There are successful entrepreneurs at every stage of their technical readiness, but what the most successful companies really have in common is their entrepreneurial drive and leadership skills,” he said. “Entrepreneurs have to play a leadership role every step of the way, because sometimes things can go wrong. Those who step up in the face of uncertainty and don’t get discouraged easily are the ones who do the best, but it’s hard to pinpoint when recruiting for one of these programs.”

“The concept of perseverance is deeply embedded in both entrepreneurship and national laboratories,” Koh added. “Building giant machines like Argonne’s advanced photon source or getting a company into orbit requires the willingness to learn and iterate new things in the quest for a healthier planet and better lives.”

The Advanced Photon Source is a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. As the nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts cutting-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific field. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, federal, state, and local agencies to solve specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership, and help prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from over 60 countries, Argonne is managed by his UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https://energy.gov/science.

