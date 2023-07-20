Google Delights Fans With Barbie Movie Glitter Special Effects: It’s So Cute





Stay ahead of fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter.Stay ahead of fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

The devil works hard, but so does the Barbie movie marketing team. Now, his search engine Google has joined in ahead of the long-awaited live-action movie release on Friday, July 21st.

This week, fans noticed that typing the word “Barbie” into a search engine brought up a visual feast of pink glow. The screen will also turn pink, and some of the text and icons on the search page will also turn pink.

The same effect occurs when users search for the terms Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who star in the film, and Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie dolls.

Fans are thrilled with the special effects added to Google a week before the movie’s release.

“Cute things happen when you google Barbie,” wrote one enthusiastic user on Twitter.

Another said: “Oh, this is so cute.” Google her for Barbie and you’ll find a little pink glow that makes the background and some icons pink.

A third praised the movie promotion team, writing: Search for Barbie movies, get them to google too and see what happens! The Barbie team missed nothing.

Fans were impressed with the marketing efforts put into the film, including collaborations with multiple high street fashions to coincide with the Barbie doll’s release this week, Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb in Malibu, and other partnerships with food and beauty brands.

Brands such as Zara, Primark, PrettyLittleThing and Aldo have released Barbie-themed collections featuring clothing in various shades of pink, as well as shoes and accessories that pay homage to the iconic doll.

Dating app Bumble has also partnered with Barbie to bring users tributes and encouragement from the movie’s most famous characters, Barbie and Ken.

Britain also has a Barbie-inspired dream house that fans can rent and tour inside. Among them is the property of a woman who claims to be a real Barbie doll, wears only pink clothes and lives in a completely pink house.

The Independent’s critic Clarice Rowley gave the film five stars, writing: “No studio film can be truly disruptive, but Barbie pulls off far more than you think possible.”

Starring Robbie, Gosling, America Ferrera, Sim Liu, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa and other celebrities, Barbie hits theaters July 21st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/barbie-google-movie-sparkle-effect-b2378708.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos