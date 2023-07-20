Cryptocurrency and NFT News on July 20th





Welcome to another edition of Crypto NFTs today! If you love cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and emotional, sometimes sketchy roller coaster rides, you’ve come to the right place. Put some nice music on and let’s go!

RFK Jr. Will Back US Dollar With Bitcoin If Elected President

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former U.S. Attorney General and assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is running for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. He recently revealed plans to back the US dollar with Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, if he becomes president.

Kennedy Jr. said he believes Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold and can help the U.S. economy recover from inflation and the debt crisis. He also said he supports the development of decentralized technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as a way to empower artists and creators.

Kennedy Jr. is not the only candidate to embrace Bitcoin and NFTs. Earlier this year, former President Donald Trump launched his own NFT platform, Trump Token, featuring a digital collection of his speeches and achievements.

Study Finds ChatGPT Responsiveness Gets Worse Over Time

A recent study by researchers at UC Berkeley and Stanford University found that ChatGPT, a popular conversational AI system based on GPT-3, decreased in accuracy and consistency over time.

The study analyzed over 10,000 conversations between ChatGPT and human users on various topics such as sports, politics, and entertainment. Researchers found that as the conversation progressed, ChatGPT responses became more likely to contain factual errors, logical inconsistencies, and irrelevant information.

They also observed that ChatGPT frequently repeats, contradicts, and abruptly changes topics. The researchers attributed these problems to ChatGPT’s lack of long-term memory and contextual awareness, and its propensity to generate generic and safe responses.

They suggested that future conversational AI systems should incorporate more mechanisms to maintain consistency and relevance in long-term interactions.

Mining Disrupt 2023: World’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Conference and Exhibition

Bitcoin mining rig.Credit: Wikimedia

Mining Disrupt 2023 is a two-day event that brings together leading experts, innovators and enthusiasts in the Bitcoin mining industry. The conference and expo will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and showcases of the latest mining hardware and software.

The event aims to educate, inspire, connect the global mining community and facilitate the adoption of decentralized technology.

Mining Disrupt 2023 will take place July 20th and 21st at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased online at www.miningdisrupt.com.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler: “Cryptocurrencies are rife with fraud, fraud and abuse”

Gary Gensler, SEC Chairman.Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has warned investors about the risks of investing in the cryptocurrency space, saying the field is rife with fraud, fraud and abuse.

In a speech at the Aspen Security Forum, Gensler said the SEC is working not only to protect investors and foster innovation, but also to ensure compliance with securities laws. He said many cryptocurrency platforms, products and services operate outside the regulatory framework, posing significant risks to investors and the financial system.

He called on Congress to grant the SEC more powers and resources to oversee the cryptocurrency market, and said the SEC will continue to use its existing powers to crack down on violations and take enforcement action.

He also said the SEC is interested in promoting cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but only if they meet high standards of investor protection. He added that the SEC is open to dialogue with the crypto industry and welcomes responsible innovation.

Will the Chinese yuan replace the US dollar as the global reserve currency?

The BRICS Emerging Markets Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is considering using the Chinese yuan as an alternative to the US dollar in international trade and finance. The move could have implications for the global cryptocurrency and NFT markets, as the renminbi is becoming more digitized and more accessible.

The BRICS countries have sought ways to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, which dominates global trade and foreign exchange reserves. He also develops his own digital currencies and blockchain platforms such as e-CNY in China and his CBDC in India.

Some experts believe that the adoption of the renminbi as a global reserve currency will bring more freedom, transparency and innovation, which could boost demand for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Some argue that the yuan is still subject to strict capital controls and censorship, which could limit its appeal to cryptocurrency and NFT enthusiasts.

