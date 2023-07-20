Why now is the time to breakthrough for ambitious tech founders





by Neil Patel

The current economic environment is difficult or insurmountable for startups, or at least that’s the general view. While it’s true that technology founders face tight markets and intense scrutiny, I can’t help but see this as a great opportunity for determined founders to stand out from the crowd.

In my role at Redesign Health, I am bullish on entrepreneurs who want to drive technology innovation and be at the forefront of launching healthcare startups. History also sets a precedent for us. Companies like Microsoft, Airbnb, and Slack all emerged victorious from a crucible of unfavorable market conditions.

Search less. Please close more.

Grow revenue with an all-in-one lead solution powered by the leader in private company data.

We are ready for a wave of innovation in this recession, but it requires a willingness to act differently than in the past.

Here are some of the opportunities we shared with our founders that may help others looking to seize this moment and lead in uncertain times.

Strategically build with a broader base of industry experts

Strategic partnerships with established players can reveal early signs of product and market fit, especially through pilot programs. This type of collaboration can complement our relationship with venture capital while also freeing up a lesser known pool of capital than traditional VC fundraising.

Neil Patel of Redesign Health

These partnerships also provide evidence and references that technology founders can use to alleviate other prospective customers’ fears about working with early-stage startups.

Healthcare, for example, is ripe for opportunities to partner with market leaders such as local healthcare systems and integrated delivery networks. Experts in these organizations have a keen understanding of systemic gaps, can help focus on a minimum viable product roadmap, and can provide clinical guidance during product development.

It also provides a real-world testing environment for your solution, allowing you to iteratively refine your product based on feedback from real users, ultimately increasing your chances of winning market attention.

For example, RedesignHealth operates a unique model focused on creating a 0 to 1 company in the healthcare sector. When we founded our women’s health startup, we partnered with the March of Dimes, an industry leader with exceptional experience in serving women with pregnancy-related issues. March of Dimes is a valuable partner, providing market insights, product development advice, and selecting women’s health start-ups to receive their first investment from the Innovation Fund.

RIP blitz scaling.Long live responsibility

Today’s market demands increased capital efficiency and traction, making execution more important than ever. To win in this era, technology founders need a relentless customer focus, extremely rigorous operations, and enthusiasm to match customer traction.

Blitz scaling is no longer possible. Founders must embrace the Main Street mentality of living within their means, slowing the pace of burning good things, and aligning spending with performance. Prioritize focused experimentation. Founders can’t afford to try dozens of things at once. This approach leads to more fragmentation, faster writes, and less meaningful results. Cut waste until you know what resonates. Take the lead in economic debates. Suppose a customer controls spending and bets on a proven solution. Demonstrate how your work generates revenue and saves your partner money. Please be responsible. Measure everything you can and proactively communicate results and delays to your customers, investors, and teams, even in small pilots. Fostering a culture of transparency and shared responsibility is always important, but especially in adverse market conditions.

Finally, technology founders should articulate the value chain and validate product-market fit. It starts with a solid understanding of the basics of the problem, the solution, and who will pay for the solution.

This is an insight that every industry should derive from the healthcare sector, and understanding these core fundamentals is the only way to build a sustainable business that meets the needs of our patients and partners.

Emphasis should be placed on output over credentials

Qualities matter more than pedigree, especially for non-technical employers. This has been proven true by his experience of hiring 40+ CEOs and his 100+ founding team members at the startups we backed.

The best members of the founding team are usually non-professional athletes. They share traits and soft-his skills that far exceed their field expertise, seniority in prestigious companies, or tenure.

Resilience: We seek perseverance, the ability to maintain composure, learn from failure, and bounce back from adversity. For example, the CEO we backed when I was managing a venture fund provides a notable example. While still in his school of business, he and his friends persevered through the challenges of initial product scalability, geographical focus, and limited revenue opportunities. Ultimately, however, they transformed themselves from a single product into a large company serving thousands of healthcare providers across every national healthcare plan and healthcare continuum. Adaptability: Talented people are adaptable, able to act under uncertainty, pivot their approach, and tackle new challenges and opportunities. Decisiveness: Effective leaders make decisions quickly and confidently, are always open to feedback, and change course when necessary. As an example, Redesign funded a technology-enabled services organization to address customer pain points in a large, highly competitive marketplace. Research in this area shows that 80% of customer interviews indicate dissatisfaction and desire to switch vendors, suggesting the need for new competitors. Given the organization’s extensive experience as an operator, the CEO built a case upon joining that chose to move the business model away from direct competition with existing players, opting to develop a truly his SaaS product with limited competition, high margins and high scalability. Emotional Intelligence: These skills are critical for building strong relationships and managing conflicts with diverse stakeholders such as employees, investors, partners, and customers.final thoughts

With startup capital down 51% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, market conditions are drawing a line between two types of startup founders. Companies that dig deep, build strong partnerships, execute flawlessly, and embrace ambiguity are ready to win where others stumble. This is a defining moment for this generation of business leaders, and how we embrace this moment will be important for years to come.

Neil Patel is Head of New Business for Redesign Health. Over his nearly 20 years, he has worked as an executive, consultant and early investor in the healthcare industry. Previously, he was Head of Partner Strategy and Solutions for Amazon Web Services He Healthcare Business. Before that, he successfully rebuilt and sold Healthbox, an innovation services company.

Illustrated by Dom Guzman

Stay up to date on our latest funding rounds, acquisitions and more on the Crunchbase Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.crunchbase.com/startups/startup-founder-advice-difficult-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos