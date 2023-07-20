With the release of Chrome 115, Google is ready to enable privacy sandbox APIs





Alongside the release of Chrome 115, Google is preparing to roll out further updates to its long-awaited privacy sandbox.

Following the May timeline update, Google is now gradually rolling out the Privacy Sandbox API to an increasing number of Chrome users. It starts at about 35% in July, expands to 60% in August, and reaches 99% by September and he in October. Google plans to roll out the next version of Chrome in the fall when the initial sandbox trial ends. Google also plans to update its ad privacy controls to replace the sandbox’s current trial controls, which should be completed by mid-August when additional technical details will also be released.

In a blog post about the update, Google said the API shipment is another important milestone in its sandbox schedule. Sandbox’s six APIs for Sandbox include the Topics API to generate interest-based advertising signals, other APIs focused on retargeting audiences without the use of third-party tracking, and APIs that provide a way to provide campaign attribution.

This is the beginning of the transition from testing sites in origin trials to integrating these APIs in production, Google said in a blog post. “We will continue to work closely with the CMA as promised before taking further steps to expand the deprecation.

The update comes just weeks after the Competitive Markets Authority, the UK’s top privacy watchdog charged with overseeing sandbox development, released new guidelines for testing sandboxes. (In 2021, Google agreed to step up oversight of the CMA to address concerns that removing third-party cookies could raise new competitive concerns related to companies that rely on personalized advertising.) The guidelines say reporting test results is particularly relevant to ad tech companies, helping the CMA “evaluate whether its privacy sandbox is designed in a way that addresses competitive concerns.”

Google and other digital advertising giants continue to face intense scrutiny of various digital advertising practices in Europe and the United States related to privacy and competitive concerns. Last month, the European Commission filed a new lawsuit against the tech giant, accusing the company of violating EU antitrust law with its advertising practices, suggesting it could split up Google’s massive ad tech business. Meanwhile, various courts, legislators and regulators are mounting pressure on how other companies collect data for advertising purposes, with Norway imposing new restrictions on Meta’s behavioral advertising and France fines Criteo over how it handles personal data.

Some marketers have argued that Google’s and Apple’s new privacy initiatives are more likely to protect their businesses than users’ privacy. Aaron Metzger, founder and head of strategy at Genius Digital Marketing, a Dallas-based agency, said Google is completely smoke and mirrors because it still holds all the data. However, we don’t expect this change to have a significant impact on ad effectiveness, as businesses still have incentives to run effective ads.

Metzger said no major tech company would turn off data to ensure privacy. This doesn’t happen that way.

Digiday requested an interview to discuss the update in more detail, but Google declined. Delays in corporate sandbox adoption over the past two years have left some in the ad tech industry wondering how to proceed or wait, while others are already building within sandboxes. Last month, AppsFlyer announced a partnership with programmatic DSP Remerge to create Android-specific tools for the mobile market.

According to Roy Yanai, VP of Products for AppsFlyer, the industry has high hopes for this period between Google rolling out sandboxes and removing old identities.

Yanai also said that Google has already taken the feedback provided by the company and incorporated it into its sandbox. For example, AppsFlyer has raised concerns about modifying the sandbox to prevent companies from grading their own homework or self-attributing first and last clicks, he said. Google has also already provided an update to prevent developers from accidentally double-spending on their app install campaigns if someone re-downloads the app instead of downloading it for the first time. However, he believes there is still room for improvement in other areas, such as enabling cross-platform and cross-device functionality.

After all, sandboxing is a robust solution, says Yanai. We do not believe the future will depend on a single source of attribution. We don’t see the future as sandbox only, but we do see it as part of the overall marketing.

Some say sandboxes don’t adequately protect user privacy, they just give Google more power by having all the data in it. Jean-Paul Schmetz, CEO of ad blocker Ghostery, who agreed even within Chrome’s update, said Chrome users don’t fully protect their privacy. He said that users are more likely to agree to share data when they think their privacy is protected, but that doesn’t always mean reading the details, and even if you have to click ‘no’ 100 times, at some point you can click ‘yes’ and it will be forever.

Changing corporate privacy practices and user habits will also take time, Schmetz said. He added that it’s also important to make the invisible visible so that people can better understand what online decision-making means and how it impacts beyond a single website or app.

Schmetz said it’s like telling people to put their seatbelts on. It’s a long-term social change, so we don’t see the damage every day and it’s not very visible. If you don’t look at your tracker every day, you won’t notice the damage. It’s easy to forget that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/media-buying/with-the-release-of-chrome-115-google-readies-to-enable-privacy-sandboxs-apis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos