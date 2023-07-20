Google says new journalism AI tool won’t replace reporters





Google announced Thursday that it is exploring AI-enabled tools for news publishers.

The company said on Twitter that it is working with news publishers to explore how AI tools can help journalists.

“We were in the early stages of exploring the idea of ​​potentially partnering with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work,” the paper said.

The statement comes after The New York Times reported that Google was pitching AI products to news editorial offices who could take information and create news stories. NBC News has not confirmed the report.

In a statement, Google said its AI tools help journalists, not replace them.

“For example, AI-enabled tools may assist journalists with headlines and different writing options,” the company said. “Our goal is to give journalists the choice to use these new technologies in ways that improve their work and productivity, similar to how we make assistive tools available in Gmail and Google Docs.

“Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role of journalists in reporting, producing and fact-checking stories,” the statement concludes.

The rise of a new, unconventional breed of generative AI programs with the ability to create human-like sentences and images from simple prompts has rekindled concerns about the future of all types of work. Earlier this month, the intergovernmental body Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development released a study that found 27% of jobs are at high risk from automation.

Journalism has already introduced automated content. The Associated Press began using automated software to create corporate earnings reports in 2014. More recently, digital media companies have said they are looking at using generative AI to create simple articles like lists, but many are already running into accuracy issues.

Other professions that rely on humans for writing and content creation are also starting to consider AI when addressing labor issues. The Hollywood Actors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, and the Writers Guild of America have all named AI as something they need to work on to resolve the ongoing strikes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/google-says-ai-tools-meant-help-journalists-not-replace-rcna95346 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos