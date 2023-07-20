Chuck Schumer Seeks to Understand AI Before Congress Regulates It





Talk of AI regulation may be hot in Washington, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants Congress to spend time tackling the details of AI before considering regulation.

Speaking at an event at IBM’s Manhattan office earlier this week, the New York state senator further detailed a series of nine forums he and a handful of colleagues will hold with AI community experts in September and October this year.

The goal, the senators said, is to understand the potential implications of the rise of generative AI, which includes everything from copyright and intellectual property issues and workforce changes to national security risks and doomsday scenarios.

Schumer said he wanted to hear from proponents and skeptics alike, welcomed dissenting voices, and approached the forum with the humility of trying to understand every nook and cranny of the technology.

“Humility is our watchword,” Schumer told a group of New York-based venture capitalists, startup leaders and the press at the event. We welcome your input and suggestions from the wider community on how we can create and deliver the best and safest innovations anywhere.

Schumer said such a stance would distinguish between planned forums and grand congressional hearings. He also named a small group of bipartisan senators co-leading the initiative, including New Mexico Democrat Martin Heinrich, South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds, and Indiana Republican Rep. Todd Young.

Frankly, congressional hearings won’t work on this point, Schumer said. Having each senator or congressman stand up and ask a five-minute question that might sound better when they get home doesn’t solve the problem.

Keeping up with innovative technologies that transform business

Schumer told Tech Brew at the event that the forum will help Congress decide which AI regulations, recently enacted in the Senate’s Safe Innovation Framework for AI Policy, should be prioritized. See which is better suited for broader consensus dealing with innovation and safety, and which is more difficult. Well, we’ll have to see, he said.

Schumer frequently touches on the issue of explainability, where the ability to understand the reasoning behind black-box algorithms is a key component of AI regulation. But bringing transparency to machine decisions shaped by vast amounts of data is harder than it sounds. Their logic isn’t always obvious, even to their own developers.

When we asked him about the issue, Schumer acknowledged its complexity, but said it could be important to address other issues with the technology. It’s a tough question, Schumer said, but it could unlock many other things, including intellectual property. The reason we have to rely on expertise like in this room is because we don’t know it ourselves.

Schumer has at least one business leader on his side. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said at the event that he supports AI regulation at the use-case level and promised his company’s support in the information-gathering process.

Krishna said use cases should be regulated as they bring benefits and harms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emergingtechbrew.com/stories/2023/07/20/chuck-schumer-ai-regulation-ibm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos