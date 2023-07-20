Google reportedly pitches new AI tools to newsrooms





Google is exploring ways artificial intelligence can help journalists and news publishers. This reportedly includes testing an AI tool that can ingest information and create news stories.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Google has pitched the tool, known internally as Genesis, to a handful of major news outlets. The Times, citing a “person familiar with the matter,” reported that Genesis could “capture detailed information about current events and generate news content.” Google reportedly believes the AI ​​tool could be “something like a personal assistant for journalists” that can automate some tasks.

In an emailed statement on Thursday, Google confirmed it was researching how artificial intelligence could help news publishers, but didn’t detail the tool being tested.

A Google spokesperson said it was “in the early stages of working with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to explore ideas that may provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work,” adding that “these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the important role that journalists play in reporting, creating and fact-checking stories.”

Google is rapidly rolling out new generative AI tools and features for its products, including an AI federated search and Bard, an AI chatbot similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google is also starting to add AI tools to Gmail, Docs and other Workspace tools.

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022, tech companies have released a ton of generative AI tools to the public. These tools can use prompts to compose things like email replies, travel plans, and even poetry.

However, chatbots and other generative AI tools tend to spit out inaccurate answers and sometimes non-existent sources. These rapid adoptions have raised concerns about potential problems such as the spread of misinformation and growing prejudice. As The Times pointed out, AI-generated news stories can face similar problems if not carefully edited and fact-checked.

Want to learn more about artificial intelligence? Explore how AI is impacting the Internet and learn how AI is transforming education.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/google-reportedly-pitching-new-ai-tool-to-newsrooms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos