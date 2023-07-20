Ukraine’s tech sector plays a key role in wartime economy and defense





Ukraine’s high-tech industry has been a prominent sector in the economies of both countries, which have been hit hard by Russia’s all-out aggression over the past year and a half. Not only did it survive, it adapted and grew. Going forward, Ukrainian high-tech companies will continue to play a vital role in the country’s defense strategy as well as economic recovery.

Although Ukraine’s GDP plummeted by 29.1% in 2022, the country’s technology sector still beat all expectations, posting a staggering $7.34 billion in annual export earnings, a 5% year-on-year growth. This positive trend continues in 2023, with IT sector monthly export volumes up nearly 10% in March.

This resilience reflects the combination of technical talent, innovative thinking and tenacity that has driven the remarkable growth of the Ukrainian IT industry over the past decades. Since the 2000s, the IT sector has been the rising star of the Ukrainian economy, attracting thousands of new recruits each year for high salaries and exciting growth opportunities. And because the tech industry is more flexible than other industries in terms of remote working and meeting the physical challenges of wartime operations, IT companies have been able to make a significant economic contribution to Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression.

Until the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s high-tech industry had about 5,000 companies. Data from the Ukrainian IT Association for 2022 show that only 2% of these companies ceased operations as a result of the war, while software exports actually increased by 23% in the first six months of the year, highlighting the strength of the sector. Thanks to this resilience, the Ukrainian tech industry has been able to continue business relationships with predominantly Western clients, including many major international brands and companies. According to a July 2022 New York Times report, Ukrainian IT firms have managed to keep 95% of their contracts despite the hardships caused by the war.

In a world where digital skills increasingly determine military performance, Ukraine’s IT capabilities also give it a significant advantage on the battlefield. There are an estimated 300,000 technical professionals in the country, of which approximately 3 percent currently serve in the military and 12-15 percent contribute to national cyber defense efforts. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s IT ecosystem, bolstered by years of defense against Russian cyberattacks, is now integral to national defense.

Various additional measures have been implemented since February 2022 to strengthen Ukraine’s cybersecurity and protect government data from Russian attacks. This action includes the introduction of cloud infrastructure for backing up government data. Additionally, specialized teams are deployed in government data centers with the goal of identifying and mitigating Russian cyberattacks. To ensure effective coordination and information sharing, agencies such as the State Special Communications and Information Protection Agency serve as central hubs, providing both private and government entities with up-to-date information on Russian activity and the latest threats.

Today, Ukraine is often touted as a testing ground for new military technology, and it’s important to emphasize that Ukrainians are actively participating in this process, often leading the way with new innovations ranging from combat drones to artillery applications. This spirit is exemplified in initiatives such as BRAVE1, launched by Ukrainian authorities in 2023 as a hub of cooperation between state, military and private sector developers to address national defense issues and produce cutting-edge military technology. BRAVE1 has dramatically reduced the time and paperwork required for private technology companies to begin working directly with the military. The waiting period has been reduced from two years to just a month and a half, according to the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

One example of Ukrainian innovation in the military is the Artillery Geographic Information System (GIS Arta) tool developed in Ukraine in the years leading up to the full-scale Russian invasion of 2022. Dubbed by some as the “Uber for artillery,” the system optimizes across variables such as target type, location and range, and assigns “fire missions” to available artillery units. Battlefield insights like this helped Ukraine make up for a significant artillery hardware disadvantage. The effectiveness of tools like GIS Arta has caught the attention of Western military planners, with senior Pentagon officials saying the use of Ukrainian technology in the current war is a wake-up call.

In addition to stepping up cooperation with the state and the military, members of the Ukrainian tech industry are also taking an active approach to the digital front of the war with Russia. At its peak, a decentralized IT army of more than 250,000 IT volunteers was formed to counter the Russian digital threat. Additionally, the country’s underground hacktivist groups are displaying an astonishing level of digital ingenuity. For example, Ukrainian IT forces claim to have targeted critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and power grids.

Ukraine’s high-tech industry has become a key asset in the fight back against Russian aggression, providing much-needed economic stimulus, strengthening national cyber defenses, and providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an innovative edge to counter Russia’s overwhelming dominance in manpower and military equipment.

This experience could be extremely important as Ukraine faces post-war reconstruction. Ukraine’s high-tech industry has greatly enhanced its global reputation and is likely to weather the war stronger than ever. Importantly, with the unique experience gained by Ukrainian technology companies in the defense technology sector, Ukraine is likely to position itself as a potential industry leader, and countries around the world are eager to learn from Ukrainian experts and access Ukrainian military technology solutions. This could improve Ukraine’s national security and at the same time be a major engine of economic growth for many years to come.

David Kirichenko is the editor of Euromaidan Press, an online English-language media in Ukraine. He tweets @DVKirichenko.

Image: Military pilots in camouflage are seen at the scene in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as the Ukrainian Drone Army announces the second phase of UAV pilot training, in which 10,000 military personnel will learn how to fly drones, acquire new skills and join the Armed Forces. Army of Drones is a joint project of the Armed Forces General Staff, the National Special Communications Agency and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This comprehensive program includes regular military-requested drone procurement and pilot training courses. June 15, 2023. (Photo credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM)

