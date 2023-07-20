Google says an Apple employee found a zero-day but didn’t report it





According to comments in the official bug report, Google has fixed a Chrome zero-day discovered by an Apple employee. The bug itself isn’t newsworthy, but the way it was discovered and reported to Google is peculiar, to say the least.

A Google employee said the bug was originally discovered by an Apple employee participating in the Capture The Flag (CTF) hacking contest in March. But that his Apple employee didn’t report the bug. This was a zero day at the time, meaning Google wasn’t aware of the bug and hadn’t issued a patch yet. Instead, the bug was reported by another person who was in the contest, but who didn’t actually find the bug himself, nor was he part of the team that found it.

The issue was reported by sisu of the CTF team HXP and discovered by members of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) during HXP CTF 2022, a Google employee wrote.

TechCrunch browsed the Discord channel after this article was first published. There, the person claiming he was an Apple employee who discovered the zero-day in the first place, responded to sisu who reported the bug to Google, explaining their side of the story, specifically why they didn’t report the bug sooner.

I wrote that it took me two weeks of full-time work to find the root cause. [the] exploit [Proof of Concept] A man called Galileo wrote on July 6th:

It was reported through the company on June 5th. Yes it was late. There are multiple reasons for that. First I had to find the person responsible. The report required people’s signatures. After that, the person responsible was his OOO. It’s commendable that Chrome decided to fix it ASAP, but I don’t think it was really urgent. Only you and my team were aware of this issue, and in a real-world scenario the issue may not be that big (it doesn’t work on Android, but it’s pretty noticeable because the Chrome GUI freezes for a few seconds), writes Galileo.

story continues

Neither Galileo nor Cis immediately responded to a request for comment.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

“Our awareness of this bug is public,” Google spokesman Ed Fernandez told TechCrunch in an email.

“We recommend contacting Apple for further details,” Fernandez wrote.

According to researcher Filippo Cremonese, who participates in CTF competitions with the Italian team Maccheroni (which, by the way, may be the name of the greatest hacker team of all time), it’s not uncommon for CTF teams and CTF players to find zero-days during competitions, especially for this type of challenge or high-profile competition.

What makes this bug story interesting is that it was apparently discovered in a Google product by an Apple employee, but for some reason the Apple employee chose not to report it.

In an initial report on March 26th, the reporter said the bug was discovered by someone on the COPY team during a CTF hosted by Team XHP. The person’s name was not disclosed in the report, but he said he was not 100% sure it had been reported to the Chrome team, so even if they hadn’t found it themselves, they would have done so.

So I wanted to be safe, writes the person.

Since you are the one who opened this issue and there is no duplicate, maybe the team that found this issue chose not to open this issue to us?

According to the bug report, the bug was fixed on March 29th. Google decided to award a $10,000 bug bounty to the person who reported the bug, but again, it wasn’t the person who found the bug.

Update July 20, 2:30 PM ET: This story has been updated to include a Discord message posted by the person who claimed to have originally discovered the bug.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/google-says-apple-employee-found-162202035.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos