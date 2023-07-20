Climate Change Tech Innovation Blossoms in Israeli Heat: 2023 Conference Highlights





The 2023 Global Climate Tech Conference in Jerusalem will bring together fintechs, foodtechs, start-ups, diplomats and investors to focus on tackling climate change and identifying sustainable technological opportunities.

A sweltering summer day in the midst of Israel’s heat wave appropriately set the stage for the upcoming event. As the heat intensified, global concerns about climate change could not be ignored. As such, attendees at the 2023 Global Climate Tech Conference held last week at Jerusalem’s Margarit Startup City were ripe for investment in potential solutions.

Attendees ranged from fintech to foodtech start-ups, technology companies, government officials, ambassadors and investors. They huddled in the limited shade and discussed global environmental problems and innovative solutions.

The conference, in partnership with Urban-X, a climate technology accelerator, a subsidiary of BMW’s MINI, was hosted by Dr. Erel Margarita, a former Israeli parliamentarian, businessman and head of a JVP investment firm, and brought together thought leaders, CEOs and diplomats from around the world. The primary objective was to address climate change and identify economic opportunities in sustainable, intelligent and innovative technologies.

Event attendees attended in hopes of finding investment opportunities and partnering with Urban-X and the JVP Accelerator Program. These include materials science company Balena, which develops compostable and biodegradable polymers and duroplastics for the fashion industry, and food tech companies like Kinoko, which uses fungi and minimal water to grow zero-waste food.

Meanwhile, other participants aimed to raise awareness of the growing waste culture. Creative Change founder Bar Stefansky and his colorful model executives weathered the heat with clothing made from disposable food delivery bags, bottle caps, and even cigarette butts. Designed by Chani Gal as part of Creative Change’s ‘Trash Parade’ project, the garment highlights the issue of ‘fast fashion’ and single-use waste.

What is being done today is impact driven.Fintech and climate, AI and climate, foodtech and climate, and the use of urban technology to better manage climate, all of this. [put] Join us in helping the world achieve a high-tech economy that fights for the planet. [the fields of] Sustainability and alternative energy.

Several companies were also present to discuss strategies for securing the future of this technology. As nations and citizens transition to electric vehicles, new challenges regarding security and identity theft emerge.

Roy Fridman, CEO of cybersecurity firm C2A, has partnered with MINI to protect against these threats. Fridman expressed confidence in his company’s capabilities, painting the potentially dire consequences of the lack of cybersecurity in these machines.

Think about all the charging stations under a shopping mall and imagine someone hacking them, overloading the vehicle’s battery management system and blowing it up. says Freedman. Using a charging station gives you access to a city’s power grid or distribution grid, and what happens when it’s shut down?

Discussing the presence of global ambassadors and national leaders at the event, Margarit emphasized the importance of governments enacting policies that enable free markets and subsidize young generations to generate innovative ideas for new companies.Especially when it comes to a small country like Israel, we have to work together. [with other countries] to succeed.

EU Ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tsantsev, discussed multi-billion euro investment plans and international partnerships such as the Memorandum of Understanding between the European Investment Bank and the Bank of Israel Leumi to support Israeli climate technology start-ups and reduce carbon emissions.

Margarit also stressed the need for political stability in order for investors to be confident.of [Israeli] He said the government needs to calm down and get back to normal. He noted that the Israeli tech industry, which has been protesting the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms for the past seven months, is one of the most vocal opponents of such changes.

Foreign investors have been asking questions, some asking whether judicial reform will change the way business is done in Israel.so [companies] We need to be decisive and strong and say no. Not because the government will do this or that, but because the tech industry won’t stand up and allow change to happen.People are rising up in the streets and it’s important to say [to investors] Israeli democracy continues.

But the main driver of change still seems to be the private sector itself, where crises turn into lucrative opportunities.

MINI’s Head of Brand and Business Strategy, Michael Keller, emphasized the importance of sustainability. He explained that as a brand, MINI should contribute to society, not just produce cars. People are talking about sustainability and it has become a part of society, Keller said. So it is clear that as a brand we mainly produce cars.That’s why it was so important for us to do something at the top level. [of this]. We needed to bring something to the society and the cities we are in and the cities where people use our products to connect MINI with more than just products.

Starting in New York City and then moving to Jerusalem, the climate technology tour will tour across Europe before ending at the COP28 summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Urban-X and JVP will launch the next cohorts in their respective accelerator programs, involving hundreds of participating startups.

