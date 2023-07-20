Google develops AI tool “Genesis” to write news articles





Google is developing an artificial intelligence tool (codenamed “Genesis”) that can write news articles and create headlines, the company announced Thursday.

The search giant approached major news outlets, including the New York Post and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp, to pitch the benefits of its AI tools.

But Google stressed that its robots will not replace the inked editors and digital journalists currently employed.

Our goal is to give journalists the choice to use these new technologies in ways that improve their work and productivity, much like Gmail and Google Docs give people the tools they need to help, a spokesperson told the Post.

But journalists were more skeptical.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the New York Times reported that some executives who attended the presentation said they were uneasy about the product’s plans and said they overstated the human effort required to write accurate and artistic news stories.

Google calls the tool by its working name, “Genesis.” Getty Images

Others were less judgmental about Google president Sundar Pichai’s vision for Genesis, but the Washington Post was approached as well, after a source told The Times that Genesis could be a personal assistant that could ease the workload of journalists by handling basic tasks.

“We have a great relationship with Google and appreciate Sundar Pichais’ long-term commitment to journalism,” a News Corp spokeswoman said.

The New York Times and Washington Post declined to comment.

A Google spokesperson said the company is in the early stages of exploring ideas that might offer AI-enabled tools to help journalists do their jobs.

Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the crucial role journalists play in reporting, writing and fact-checking stories, the official said.

Google has reportedly approached The New York Times and other news outlets about the tool. APs

Some news outlets, such as BuzzFeed and technology news site CNET, have already started using AI in their reporting.

But Google is developing AI tools for news content at a time of great tension between news outlets and big tech companies.

Last month, USA Today publisher Gannett sued Google for promoting a deceptive scheme to gain a monopoly in the online advertising market. Google denies engaging in anti-competitive commercial practices.

Google said its AI tools won’t replace the work of journalists. AFP via Getty Images

Separately, the California legislature recently introduced a bill that would require technology companies to pay media outlets to use their news content. The bill is scheduled for a final vote later this year.

Facebook’s parent company Meta has hit back, warning it may remove all news content from its California platform if it receives final approval.

