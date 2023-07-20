Technology drives innovation and employee participation at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages





Have you ever wondered how a bottle of Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla Zero Sugar ended up being available chilled at your local convenience store? It’s actually a fairly complex process, and Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) is constantly fine-tuning it with the power of digital solutions to ensure you get the drink you want, when and where you want it.

“We have so many different flavors and brands, and being able to develop the right portfolio for different customers and consumers is not an easy process,” said Alfredo Rivera Valletta, Director of Digital Innovation and Analytics at CCSWB. Our focus is on using digital technology to streamline operations, support our frontline workers, and ensure the right product is in the right store at the right time.

This multi-faceted program empowers all employees, including delivery workers with the distinctive red shirts you may have seen stocking shelves in your local store, to take action to improve their workflows and roles. “We are always thinking about how we can innovate and help those on the front lines in their day-to-day operations so that we can provide the best possible service to our retailers,” said Rivera Valletta.

A series of digital initiatives starts at the production and bottling plants and progresses all the way through distribution and all the way to the coolers of every supermarket shelf and market corner.

For example, CCSWB’s MyCoke.com platform gives convenience stores and restaurants 24/7 online access to the same type of advanced replenishment system mass retailers have used for decades to maintain optimal inventory. MyCoke is designed to support local small businesses, providing 24/7 access to order products, track upcoming deliveries, make payments, and escalate service requests. It also has a chat function.

Rivera Barletta said it’s a complete customer engagement program to drive features for small businesses. CCSWB said he has more than 25,000 registered customers on MyCoke, and that number continues to grow, he notes.

CCSWB has also developed machine learning models to better coordinate product assortments, services and promotions for individual stores throughout the CCSWB territory, including all of Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Ultimately, it’s a means of improving decision-making and supporting customers’ sales goals by offering products customized to their needs and consumer appeal, he added. Consumers in McAllen are very different from consumers in Dallas.

At the same time, CCSWB is developing a digital twin of the production line so employees can monitor the performance of every part through software. This allows us to observe the production components and analyze how each one is performing at its optimum capacity, explains Rivera Barletta. By establishing these parameters, we hope to piece together a digital representation of how everything works.

Engineers can apply ideals to temperatures, timings, and other variables to improve efficiency across production lines. The team operating the equipment will be able to quickly correct any deviations.

I am very proud of our team who not only introduced new technology, but adopted it, continued to drive this innovation themselves, and continue to communicate what they see and what they want. So we can add value and continue to serve our customers and consumers, said Rivera Valletta.

Looking ahead, digitization and innovation remain CCSWB’s priorities. As the market changes and grows, CCSWB continues to seek digital solutions to support its operations from production to the final consumer.

This is an ongoing journey, says Rivera Valletta. As the market continues to change and new products are introduced, we must adopt new technologies. Across our realm, we need to constantly evolve and innovate.

