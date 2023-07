Pentagon Innovation Hub Wants to Deploy Commercial Technology at Scale

WASHINGTON The Defense Innovation Sector is entering an era of technology scaling.

Founded in 2015 to serve as a bridge between Silicon Valley startups and the Department of Defense, the organization’s early efforts focused on building partnerships and proving the value of commercial technology to military needs.

According to Doug Beck, the DIU’s new director, now is the time to make a deliberate shift toward deploying the most military-related commercial technology at scale.

It means moving away from the model in which the DIU builds these capabilities, trains them for military units, and expects them to be accepted for the attitudes that the organization incorporates into service and combat commanders to ensure that the necessary skills are delivered to the field.

What we have to do now is capitalize on the capabilities that have been built up and use them to strategic effect, Beck told reporters during a July 20 virtual media briefing. That is the purpose of the next stage of DIU.

Beck, a former Apple executive, took over the organization in April. His comments come as Pentagon and Congressional leaders move to increase the DIU’s role in disseminating commercial technology to military users.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in the spring that Mr. Beck would report directly to the office, transferring responsibility from Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology Heidi Shu.

The DIU director will serve as a leader within the ministry to foster engagement and investment with the private sector community that can adapt and apply commercial technology to meet combatant requirements, Austin said in an April 4 memo revealing the changes.

Congress also considers the organization’s role in helping bring innovative technologies to military users. In the 2022 Defense Spending Bill, approved by the House Appropriations Committee on June 22, lawmakers are proposing to allocate $1 billion to a DIU-managed hedge portfolio of off-the-shelf systems such as low-cost drones, satellites and agile communication nodes.

In a report accompanying the bill, the commission said, if properly implemented, the hedge could leverage private capital to ease the burden on taxpayers, increase America’s economic advantage by accelerating emerging technologies, and expand the pool of talent to support national defense.

Beck said the move is a sign that the Pentagon is at a tipping point in adopting more commercial technology.

He said I’m very optimistic about where we’re headed in terms of putting real energy into making that tipping point happen.

Details of how the DIU will work with companies and Pentagon organizations to deliver more mass capabilities are still being worked out, Beck said. He plans to submit a short-term action plan report to Austin later this summer.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the US military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

