



The Flat honorees were announced on Thursday, with former Georgia Tech swimmer Jin Li selected for the prestigious 2023 Georgia Tech Alumni Reunion Under-40s class. Joe Gammy and Laura Powell also represented the Yellowjackets. The annual list recognizes Georgia Tech’s most notable innovators, trendsetters and notable people.

A four-year (2007-2010) letter winner on the swim and dive teams, Lee graduated from Georgia Tech in 2010 with a degree in industrial engineering. While in her yellow jacket, Lee ranks highest in her record book, and she has also finished in the top 10 in 1,000 free events and 1,650 free events. Since her graduation, Lee has dedicated her career to laying the foundation for the next generation of leaders through her education, technology, sustainability and diversity. She founded Project Ollie, a non-profit organization that provides Ukrainian educators and learners with humanitarian aid and tools to grow. A former member of the Ukrainian Peace Corps, Lee also helped reduce food waste through IoT sensors. She is currently Senior Principal of Product Management at Accenture.

Gammy, a former football video manager, graduated from Georgia Tech in 2013 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Currently executive vice president and co-founder of Utilities’ Innovation Group, he has spent his career driving innovations that revolutionize the power grid. In 2021, he co-founded the Utility Innovation Group with a mission to shape the future of power grid infrastructure around the world.

Powell earned a degree in public policy in 2013, citing high-tech memories of riding the Ramblin Wreck to the football field as a cheerleader. She holds a law degree from Vanderbilt University and is currently a Senior Associate at Wilmer Hale. Powell focuses on appeal patent litigation and assists clients in all stages of litigation, from pre-litigation research to trial and appeal.

To see the full list of 2023 Under-40 Class of 40 winners, click here.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander Tharp Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech’s student-athletes, Georgia Tech’s Everyday participates in his champion development and supports his jacket Yellow, which competes for championships at the highest level of collegiate athletics. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

