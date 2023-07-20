Google announces iPaaS offering





Google today made available an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) that can invoke various methods to integrate applications.

Originally developed for the Apigee application programming interface (API) management platform that Google acquired in 2016, application integration services, for example, are now available for publish and subscribe events as well as events driven through the Salesforce platform.

Amit Zabery, vice president and general manager of Google Platforms, said application integration services offer all the benefits of iPaaS without the need for IT organizations to launch and manage their own integration platforms.

Google Application Integration Services also provides access to the Visual Integration Designer tool that can be used to build workflows using low-code tools. According to Zavery, there are now more than 75 connectors that can be used to integrate third-party his platform with multiple of his Google Cloud services that can run in his IT environment in the cloud or on-premises.

Visual tools in general are transforming the way integrations are created and extended within an organization, Zavery said. Developers can use visual tools to create integrations using low-code, rather than using low-level procedural code. This made it easier for the business to collaborate with users and easily participate in the development of workflows.

In fact, in some cases business users, also known as citizen developers, have enough technical acumen to create their own workflows using low-code tools.

Of course, there will be many complex integration challenges that require procedural code, but most of the integrations required today are not particularly complex.

Regardless of who creates the integrations, the number of talents being hired across enterprise organizations continues to grow as more digital business transformation efforts are launched. If developers rely solely on procedural code, they will not be able to keep up with these integration demands. The only way to effectively reduce the integration backlog is to rely more on visual tools to build integrations. In most cases, the integrations created are relatively simple. The only reason this wasn’t created sooner is that there weren’t enough developers using procedural code to complete that task.

Of course, there is no shortage of iPaaS options available. As more workloads are deployed in the cloud, Google is betting that the focus of integration will shift to where modern microservices-based workloads are deployed to reduce overall latency.

It’s not clear if organizations still view integration as an afterthought, or if they’re embracing integration platforms around all their applications. The latter approach tends to reduce the total cost of integration compared to using multiple point products that are not managed by a single framework, Zavery said.

Ultimately, iPaaS enables IT teams to focus on higher-value IT tasks. The problem is determining which integration projects actually require professional developers with a lot of integration expertise and which can be handled by nearly any developer via low-code tools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://devops.com/google-announces-availability-of-ipaas-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos