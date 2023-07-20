Angela Langston ICYMI Advice for the Government Tech Market





Angela Langston has seen the industry’s remarkable growth firsthand as an executive at some of the most notable companies in the government technology market.

But while many things have changed, many things remain the same. Providers need to focus on this front line as government technology customers still need to produce mission-critical reports when and how they are needed. The integration of critical systems depends on the ability to interconnect across government agencies and voters. And many government agencies still struggle to offer as many services as possible online.

Now an advisor to companies looking to successfully expand their government technology businesses, Angela recently joined Dustin and Joe’s “In Case You Missed It” to discuss the opportunities presented by public sector challenges, the most frequently asked questions about the market, the commonalities of her successful exits, and advice for those looking to start a business and build a career in government technology.

Learn More Coming Soon In case you missed it, Government Technology’s weekly news roundup and interview live show, featuring e.Republic* Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Heisler and Deputy Chief Innovation Officer Joe Morris, provides analysis and insight into the most important stories from state and local government over the coming weeks.

Watch it live Friday at 12:00 PM PST on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dustin Haisler is Chief Innovation Officer at e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology. Former financial director and later CIO of the small Austin suburb of Manor, Texas, Mr. Heisler quickly built a track record and reputation as an early innovator of his technology at Civic. As Chief Innovation Officer, Mr. Heisler has a strategic role in helping shape the company’s products, services and future direction. He primarily leads his e.Republic Labs, his connector to the marketplace created as an ecosystem for educating, accelerating and ultimately scaling innovation within the public sector. Read his full bio.

See more Dustin Heisler stories

Joseph Morris is Deputy Chief Innovation Officer for e.Republic, the parent company of Government Technology, and a national keynote speaker on issues, trends and drivers affecting state and local government and education. He has authored publications and reports on financial flows, technology investment areas and public sector priorities, and has led roundtables, projects and initiatives focused on public sector issues. Joe has been doing state and local government research for e.Republic since 2007 and is well versed inside and outside government at all levels. He holds a BA in Government and International Relations from California State University, Sacramento.

See more stories from Joe Morris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/icymi/advising-the-gov-tech-market-with-angela-langston-icymi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos