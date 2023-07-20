Google’s new AI tool could put newsrooms in jeopardy





Some executives found it unsettling. Others say the effort put into creating accurate and artistic news stories seems to be taken for granted.

According to The New York Times, executives at The Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal have responded to Google’s internal testing of a new tool for writing news stories using artificial intelligence, known internally as Genesis. The tool, which can, for example, capture detailed information about current events and generate news content, The Times reported on Wednesday that Genesis was demonstrated for executives at three organizations. Google believed it could act as a kind of personal assistant for journalists, automating some tasks and freeing up time for others, The Times reported, adding that the company saw it as a responsible technology that could help keep the publishing industry away from the pitfalls of generative AI.

But the executive’s reportedly jarring response to Google’s pitch speaks to growing media concerns about artificial intelligence and its role on the news front. For months, the explosion of ChatGPT has fueled widespread concerns that chatbots are mimicking journalist writing, displacing jobs dedicated to article/aggregate/summary reporting, and threatening journalism standards. Newseditors such as BuzzFeed experimenting with AI-generated stories have already faced the technology’s shortcomings, but it wasn’t enough to keep everyone away. As Voxs’ Peter Kafka points out, executives at G/O Media, which publishes sites such as Gizmodo, Onion and Jezebel, plan to produce more AI-generated stories despite the company’s recent missteps and scrutiny. G/O’s continued acceptance of his AI-powered stories puts the company at odds with most traditional publishers. They generally say they’re interested in leveraging his AI for content creation, but aren’t currently interested in making something nearly 100% machine-made, Kafka wrote. (Google’s pitch unsurprisingly seems to align with media concerns. Google spokeswoman Jen Crider told The Times that AI “is not intended to, and cannot, replace the critical role that journalists play in reporting, creating and fact-checking stories,” instead saying it could provide headlines and other writing options. But it’s easy to see how the technology could be used in other ways.)

Google’s new tool comes as ChatGP’s parent company OpenAI, which has unique news and technology sharing partnerships with media organizations. Last week, the Associated Press announced that, in one of the first such deals, it reached a two-year agreement with OpenAI to license text archives of news articles to AP to help train AI algorithms, in return giving AP access to OpenAI’s technology and product expertise. Axios said it is currently in talks with other major news companies about licensing news content and technology-sharing deals. And earlier this week, OpenAI announced it had reached a two-year deal with the American Journalism Project to help fund efforts by local news outlets to experiment with artificial intelligence technology, Axios reported. According to Axios Sara Fischer, OpenAI will provide $5 million in grants for local news initiatives through AJP, as well as credits worth up to $5 million that AJP portfolio companies can use to access the company’s technology offerings. Fisher reports that local news firms will be awarded the credit “to be encouraged to experiment with ways to leverage technology across news organizations, such as using AI to better classify complex FOIA data.”

